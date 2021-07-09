Grizzly shot, killed after fatal attack of California woman

HELENA — Wildlife officials say they've shot, killed a Montana grizzly bear that pulled a California woman from her tent, killing her.

Leah Davis Lokan of Chico, California, was an experienced outdoors woman and cyclist who was on a mountain biking trip. She and her party were camped by Ovando's post office early Tuesday when she was attacked.

Friends said Lokan was a free spirit, competitive and adventuresome and was aware of the dangers she faced on the trip.

