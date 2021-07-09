 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grizzly shot, killed after fatal attack of California woman
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert featured

Grizzly shot, killed after fatal attack of California woman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ovando Bear 1

A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks sits Wednesday in the camping area where a bicycle tourist in a tent was killed by a bear early Tuesday morning.

 TOM BAUER, Missoulian

HELENA — Wildlife officials say they've shot, killed a Montana grizzly bear that pulled a California woman from her tent, killing her.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Leah Davis Lokan of Chico, California, was an experienced outdoors woman and cyclist who was on a mountain biking trip. She and her party were camped by Ovando's post office early Tuesday when she was attacked.

Friends said Lokan was a free spirit, competitive and adventuresome and was aware of the dangers she faced on the trip.

This story will be updated.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
1
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This wingsuit jump over the Alps is unbelievable

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News