Grizzly shot, killed after woman's fatal attack

“The vast majority of bears try to steer clear of people,” Lemon said. “The fact this bear wasn’t steering clear — in fact approached the camp two different times in the course of 30 minutes — was clearly unnatural behavior for a bear. That’s not something we can tolerate.”

Ovando sits midway between Missoula and Helena, just west of the Continental Divide and south of the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex. Long the center of the regional ranching community, it has become a popular tourist site for anglers fishing the Blackfoot River and cyclists making long-distance rides. The campsite where Lokan died was right next to a museum and the post office of the 100-person town, surrounded by a general store, fly fishing shop, restaurant, and several homes.

Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles said Lokan was camping in her own tent next to two others in another tent when the bear approached the campsite late Monday night. The campers had food in their tents, according to Roselles’ report. They removed and secured the food, but the grizzly returned around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and attacked Lokan. The other campers awakened and chased the bear away with bear spray.

Members of the Ovando and Helmville quick response units tried unsuccessfully to revive Lokan at the scene.