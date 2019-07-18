A male grizzly bear who gained notoriety last year after digging holes into a Stevensville golf course was euthanized this week after a series of break-ins in outbuildings and dumpsters around Seeley Lake and Woodworth.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks bear management specialist Jamie Jonkel said in a news release that the bear was exhibiting extreme food-conditioned behavior.
“If bears are able to find uncontained attractants like garbage, grain and even birdseed, then they tend to stay in the area looking for more, and it is extremely hard to break that behavior pattern,” Jonkel said. In the process, the bears become bolder and more aggressive.
The sub-adult male grizzly bear was first captured on the Whitetail Golf Course in the Bitterroot Valley north of Stevensville last October, following several weeks of snapping flag sticks and digging holes into the course.
FWP relocated the bear to a remote area in the lower Blackfoot Valley with hopes that it would stay away from populated areas and return to natural food sources, according to the release.
But the bear traveled this spring to the Seeley Lake area, where it found an uncontained garbage trailer. Even though the site was cleaned up, with the assistance of FWP and a community bear aware spokesman, the bear kept breaking into garages, trailers and outbuildings in search of grain, garbage and other food, the release said. It also spent a lot of time near homes and recreation areas, including Placid Lake, Clearwater Junction and Ovando.
“All it takes is one person not containing attractants to set bears up to become food-conditioned. Unfortunately, we see this over and over again,” Jonkel said. “The best thing we can do for bears and the safety of people is to keep things that could attract bears securely locked up or electrified and out of a bear’s reach and encourage your neighbors to do the same.”
FWP recommends keeping garbage in a bear-resistant container or indoors, and to make sure other attractants such as barbecue grills, compost piles, pet and livestock food, and chickens, are inside a secure structure or behind an electric fence.
FWP captured the bear Wednesday night. FWP made the decision to euthanize it in consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and in accordance with Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee guidelines.