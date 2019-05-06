The war was won and it was time to get reet.
For reasons inexplicable, we went looking last week for the Missoulian's first “groovy.” We found it, not in the 1960s but in an advertisement on Oct. 30, 1945.
Buttreys, “Missoula's Friendly Store for Women” at 220 North Higgins, was promoting its June Bentley Juniors, which apparently were dresses. At least that's what the two women pictured in the ad were wearing.
“A neat sweet for reet meets … groovy winter white job with teeny slimming stripes of red, blue or black. Pipe the wee Peter Pan collar … the button front … it's nunch to the punch.”
You or I could probably Google all that to figure out what it meant. But Baby Boomers can at least be assured that “groovy” meant, well, groovy, even back in 1945.
The Merc tried a similar tack in 1947. Wade through this Missoula Mercantile ad on June 19 of that year and you'd be salivating to buy such “super duds created for the slick chick” as inner-outer shirt pedal pushers for just $2.98.
“Still stick to the idea that standard gear for a groovy gate is sloppy joe and jeans?” the stiff-sounding jargon prompted. “Well, get sharp … you're way off the beam! Focus the peepers on these outfits. Bottles of ‘coke’ and music on sanforized, washable fabric … super and plenty solid.”
But “groovy” wasn’t in a Missoula groove yet. The newspaper skipped a couple of decades before unleashing the word again in the mid-1960s. From late 1965 until the end of the decade it popped up in 139 stories, ads and recipes — once every 10.5 days.
That rate dropped to one in 25 days in the 1970s and, as we’d expect, just 40 times throughout the 80s, or once every three months.
So how to explain this cool comeback? No fewer than 105 “groovies” in the 1990s and 140(!) from 2000 to 2009.
Most of the references were nostaligia-driven, often playing off Simon and Garfunkel's “59th Street Bridge Song,” which offered such immortal lines as: “Hello, lamppost. Whatcha knowin’?” And, of course, “Doo-it-n-doo-doo, feelin’ groovy.”
Go ahead now and try to get THAT out of your head.
“Were I of proper age,” a young columnist named John Engen wrote on April 6, 1990, “I might have been a '60s throwback, a beaded, bearded child of psychedelia and other groovy stuff. This I could live with. But by the time I hit middle age, I fear the younger folk will find cause to cruelly mock me, an '80s throwback.
"'Check out the guy in natural fibers,' they'll say. … 'Oh no! Look, he's lip-syncing to rap.'"
In September 2001, sports columnist Rial Cummings offered words of advice to local athletes at the start of another prep season, including: “Say 'groovy' whenever possible. It was good enough for mom and dad; it's good enough for you.”
But back to the ‘60s.
Groovy’s first appearance in the Missoulian since post-World War II was on Nov. 28, 1965, in a New York Times wire story. A designer of hip underclothing said she used to wonder “what all the wild, groovy people wore to bed at night.”
There must still be someone around who played Kiwanis basketball for the Paxson Groovies in 1966. They fell to the Prescott Wild Cats 24-13 in late January but bounced back to bounce the Franklin 8-Balls 40-14 in February.
It was Montgomery Ward’s turn in March 1966 to urge ladies to buy its “new capris in great fashion colors, two for $3.”
“Be smart, get with it in these groovy pants — so well designed to long, tapered lines for the great leggy look,” a “Monkey Ward” ad advised.
Many references in the ‘60s applied to fashion, but others included a recipe for Groovy Chicken Soup; the groovy Shirly Dunhan, singer for Renaissance Fair at the Monk’s Cave, and a “groovy afternoon session” featuring Seattle’s Aliens at the same Cave. There was a “groovy saddle” on a 1969 Hiawatha Dream Bike at Tempo, and a Get Smart episode in the TV listings in January 1968, in which Max trailed disc jockey Groovy Guru “to stop a nationwide TV freak-out.”
Dennis Curran may have been the first Missoulian reporter to use "groovy" in a print news story. On Aug. 11, 1968, he described a spruce-up project of the Missoula County Courthouse clock and eaves. Painters drew wary glances when they sloshed on “some very groovy but slightly incongruous yellow paint,” Curran wrote. Commissioners reassured that the yellow paint was just a primer and that the final coat would be a matching gray.
“Now,” he quipped, “if they can just do something about those pigeons...”
We cruised into 1969, when even Sydney Omarr caught the groove. Omarr’s astrology column on April 26 offered teen dating hints. Whereas Saturday night would find Taurus the most popular and Cancer the most flirtatious, “Virgo's personality and appearance can be described as groovy.”
Alas, the decade in which we got our groove on went out with a whimper. The last mentions of “groovy” in the ‘60s were in identical ads from H.O. Bell Ford, 605 S. Higgins, on Dec. 12 and 13, 1969.
“1966 Plymouth Belvedere. Groovy hardtop with power steering, V-8 & automatic, radio, heater. Priced only $975.”
Christmas must have been square that year.