Groundbreaking held for new $31M VA Clinic in Missoula

Both of Montana's U.S. senators, Republican Steve Daines and Democrat Jon Tester, were on hand. Tester is the ranking member of the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee and pushed the VA Choice and Quality Employment Act of 2017.

“For far too long, veterans in western Montana had to make do with an undersized clinic and overworked staff, but no more,” Tester said in a statement. “This new facility will provide health care to many of Montana’s 47,000 veterans who use VA services, and give doctors, nurses and other medical staff an expanded and high-quality space to do their jobs, and I was thrilled to help jump-start it in the Senate. I’ll continue fighting tooth and nail to make sure that this project stays on track, and that VA does its part in delivering a facility that is worthy of our veterans’ service.”

Daines thanked Thatcher's son-in-law for telling the story of his Doolittle Raid heroics and also thanked Tester and Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont. Gianforte sent a staff member to speak on his behalf.