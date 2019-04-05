Wildfires are inevitable and the extended period of fire season is increasing the chances for extreme wildfire occurrence. This increases the likelihood that homes built within and near wildlands here in western Montana will experience wildfire. Additionally, more homes are being built within undeveloped wildland, forests and grasslands — the “Wildland-Urban Interface” or “WUI”. These are beautiful places to live, but they come at a risk.
Missoula County, DNRC and Montana Elder's for a Livable Tomorrow (MELT) have partnered to host a series of presentations conducted by Jack Cohen, a highly publicized and referenced fire scientist, who spent his career finding solutions to how homes can survive wildfires.
Cohen walks the audience through how homes are destroyed during extreme wildfires, typically without burning the surrounding vegetation. He explains how this pattern of destruction points to opportunities for readily reducing home ignitability and preventing Wildland-Urban Interface fire disasters. Jack addresses how homeowners can better prepare for wildfires.
All events are free and open to everyone.
• April 8: University Theatre, UM, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
• April 17: Best Western Inn, 5280 Grant Creek Road, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
• May 8: Target Range School, 4095 South Ave. W., 7-9 p.m.