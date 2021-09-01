Groups push Forest Service to update planning effort

The Lolo and Bitterroot national forests together enclose about 3.5 million acres — enough to hold three Glacier National Parks. They encompass two major river drainages, the Clark Fork and Bitterroot. The Bitterroot, Welcome Creek, Rattlesnake and Scapegoat wilderness areas draw hordes of hikers, hunters and other recreationists. Logging, mining and ranching workers make money off their resources.

“It’s a big effort,” Laird said. “The Helena/Lewis and Clark forest held something like 70 meetings in 12 counties to get public input. The BLM (Bureau of Land Management) has already updated its plan and they’re really focused on recreation. They’re neighbors. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes are right on the boundary. They need to be involved.”

That will happen, according to Lolo National Forest Supervisor Carolyn Upton, but not until 2023. Upton said on Tuesday that Forest Service Region 1 has the Lolo scheduled for plan revision in 2023. But preparation for that effort will start next month at the beginning of fiscal 2022.

“We’re going to stay next in line,” Upton said. “There isn’t anybody in region who can outcompete us for funding or staff.”