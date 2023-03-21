A collection of environmental groups suing the U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over a logging project in grizzly habitat north of Troy has asked a court to halt work on the project while their lawsuit plays out.

The Center for Biological Diversity, Alliance for the Wild Rockies, WildEarth Guardians, Native Ecosystems Council and Yaak Valley Forest Council sued the federal agencies last year over the Kootenai National Forest's Knotty Pine Project. The Kootenai Tribe of Idaho intervened as a defendant alongside the federal agencies. The project entails commercial logging and fuels thinning in an area about 10 miles north-northwest of Troy, around where Yaak River Road meets U.S. Highway 2 just east of the Idaho-Montana border. The project proposes logging 5,070 acres, including 1,000 acres of clear-cut, scattered across several individual units. Most of the work is proposed for northeast of Highway 2 and northwest of Yaak River Road.

The environmental groups allege that the project will irreparably harm a dwindling population of grizzly bears living in the Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem, one of six designated recovery zones for the federally protected species. The project is located within the recovery zone. The groups say the project would especially harm four female bears, including one with offspring, that reside within the project area itself. In their lawsuit, the groups allege that the federal agencies failed to adequately analyze and consider the impact of logging and thinning — particularly the road building it entails — on grizzly bears.

On Monday, the groups filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Missoula seeking an injunction that would halt any work on the project while the lawsuit plays out. The Forest Service already built one road for the project last fall, according to the motion — well ahead of the planned May 15 start date for work. An injunction is necessary to prevent "irreparable harm" from taking place before a decision is handed down in the lawsuit, the motion stated. The Forest Service does not comment on pending litigation.

In an environmental assessment the Forest Service completed for the project, the agency stated that the project is needed to return the forest to a vegetation composition that is more resilient to wildfire and insect infestation. In particular, the EA stated, the forest has an overabundance of 10–15-inch diameter trees and a dearth of seedlings and saplings smaller than 5 inches in diameter. Logging and thinning, the agency stated, would also provide economic value through forest products, and enhance foraging habitat and winter range for big game.

But the environmental groups argue that the project would imperil the small and shrinking population of grizzlies in the area. According to the Forest Service and Fish and Wildlife Service, the Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem was home to 55–60 grizzly bears in 2017, with 73% probability that the population was stable or growing. But since then, data shows a precipitous decline in grizzlies: 50 in 2018, 45 in 2019, 42 in 2020.

"The latest Fish and Wildlife Service count shows there are only 42 grizzlies left in the Cabinet-Yaak ecosystem," Mike Garrity, executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, said in a statement Monday. "Yet the Forest Service is chomping at the bit to clear-cut and bulldoze logging roads into the Knotty Pine Project area, which is home to at least four female grizzlies and at least one with cubs. This is completely irresponsible since most grizzlies are killed within one-third of a mile of a road."

An October 2022 presentation from the Fish and Wildlife Service documented three non-natural deaths of female grizzlies in the Cabinet-Yaak in 2022. Biologists believe the non-natural deaths of just one or two females a year in that ecosystem could imperil the population. Grizzly bears tend to die in, or abandon, roaded forests, according to numerous studies collected by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee. Grizzly sow and cub survival generally falls when the density of open roads surpasses 0.64 miles of road per square-mile of land.

The environmental groups argue in their lawsuit that the Forest Service and Fish and Wildlife Service failed to include the known presence of illegal roads within the project area when analyzing the overall impact of the project on grizzly bears. The groups also question whether the project would build new roads into previously roadless "core habitat" for grizzlies. A Fish and Wildlife Service biological opinion on the project states that "treatments will be conducted by hand crews using chainsaws accessing the area primarily by open roads." The groups allege that the Forest Service plans "over 1,300 acres of pre-commercial thinning in core habitat for grizzly bears without disclosing how the units will be accessed."

The EA for the project states that the project would impact existing core habitat by reopening currently blocked roads to facilitate project work. The roads would remain closed to the public, according to the EA, and other, currently gated roads in the area would be more permanently blocked to create "in-kind replacement of core" habitat.

Before that work begins — implementation could start May 15 — the parties in the lawsuit are set to file briefs by March 22 supporting their competing motions for judgment in their favor. It's possible a decision in the lawsuit could be handed down before the project is implemented, potentially stopping it before it begins — if the court rules in the environmental groups' favor.

But the groups allege that the Forest Service already started some work on the project, and that an injunction is needed to prevent more early work from taking place while the lawsuit is yet to be decided.

"(O)ver 2 miles of road had been rebuilt on October 24, 2022, including a road through grizzly bear core habitat," according to Monday's court filing. "Defendants have now confirmed that further logging and road construction activities for the project will commence as soon as May 15, 2023."

"The Forest Service is allowing construction and logging in areas of the forest that green up first and produce critical spring food for bears," Kristine Akland, Northern Rockies senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement Monday. "This habitat is critical for female grizzlies, who need to replace energy stores they burned off during months of hibernation. These vulnerable grizzlies can’t afford to be displaced by logging any time of the year, and especially not in the spring."