Groups sue Forest Service to stop Black Ram project

The Forest Service, in consultation with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, stated that the project won't impact, or is unlikely to impact, species including bull trout, lynx and grizzly bears. WildEarth Guardians and other groups are suing the Forest Service and the Fish and Wildlife Service over those determinations.

Garrity noted that the population of grizzlies in the Cabinet-Yaak area, one of six designated recovery areas for the species, has dropped from 54 in 2018 to 42 in 2021, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service. The Forest Service is supposed to work to limit grizzly mortality to zero until a population of 100 or more bears is reached, he noted.

Garrity also took issue with the agency's claim that the roads built for the project would be closed to motorized use once the project was complete. Closing roads with a gate or berm that can be driven around or over doesn't make them actually closed in practice, he contended. Failing to account for illegal use of closed road when calculating the density of open roads in grizzly habitat is a violation of the forest's own standards, he wrote.

Garrity has sued the Forest Service over logging roads in grizzly habitat before — and won. In response to the Lolo National Forest's Soldier-Butler Project in the Ninemile drainage west of Missoula, the Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizen Task Force and Alliance for the Wild Rockies successfully sued the Forest Service to halt the project in 2021, winning in federal magistrate court and again on appeal. Among their chief complaints was road construction associated with the project. Garrity is also part of a group of conservation organizations opposing a logging, burning and thinning project on Bureau of Land Management lands east of Missoula.

"It is long past time for the Forest Service to recover grizzly bears by protecting their habitat as required by law instead of destroying it," Garrity wrote Monday. "It’s unfortunate we have to take the Forest Service to court to force it to follow the law, but it’s either that or watch the agency log and road the Cabinet-Yaak grizzly population into extinction."