Groups sue Forest Service to stop Black Ram project

Two conservation groups are suing the U.S. Forest Service in an attempt to stop the controversial Black Ram logging project in far northwest Montana.
The project is a mix of commercial logging, thinning and prescribed burning in the Kootenai National Forest. The groups, Alliance for the Wild Rockies and the Native Ecosystems Council, specifically take issue with the project's impacts on grizzly bears, a species listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. They argue that the project will destroy grizzly habitat with logging, prescribed burning and road building, in violation of the act.
"Stretching from the Canadian border to the Yaak River, the Black Ram decision authorized clear-cutting on an estimated 2,442 acres, 1,460 acres of additional commercial logging, 7,034 acres of burning, 3.5 miles of new road construction and reconstruction of 90.3 miles of existing logging roads — in spite of the fact that most grizzly bears are killed near roads," Mike Garrity, the Alliance's executive director, wrote of the lawsuit Monday. "Alarmingly, the Black Ram Project allows 2,199 acres of slashing and/or burning in the most secure habitat for grizzly bears, the Northwest Peaks and West Fork Yaak Inventoried Roadless Areas. The project also authorized 579 acres of logging in designated old growth forest — despite President Biden’s mandate to conserve old growth forests on federal lands — and 123 acres of logging in 'recruitment' old growth forest."
According to the Forest Service's decision to approve the project, "of the 91,647 acres of National Forest System land within the Black Ram project area, 13,705 acres are old growth. There are 579 acres proposed for intermediate harvest that meet the definition of old growth and are supported by scientific basis and rationale as to why vegetation management would be the most effective strategy in increasing resilience. There is no clear-cutting (or any type of regeneration harvest) of any old growth stand in this project."
The Forest Service, in consultation with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, stated that the project won't impact, or is unlikely to impact, species including bull trout, lynx and grizzly bears. WildEarth Guardians and other groups are suing the Forest Service and the Fish and Wildlife Service over those determinations.
Garrity noted that the population of grizzlies in the Cabinet-Yaak area, one of six designated recovery areas for the species, has dropped from 54 in 2018 to 42 in 2021, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service. The Forest Service is supposed to work to limit grizzly mortality to zero until a population of 100 or more bears is reached, he noted.
Garrity also took issue with the agency's claim that the roads built for the project would be closed to motorized use once the project was complete. Closing roads with a gate or berm that can be driven around or over doesn't make them actually closed in practice, he contended. Failing to account for illegal use of closed road when calculating the density of open roads in grizzly habitat is a violation of the forest's own standards, he wrote.
Garrity has sued the Forest Service over logging roads in grizzly habitat before — and won. In response to the Lolo National Forest's Soldier-Butler Project in the Ninemile drainage west of Missoula, the Flathead-Lolo-Bitterroot Citizen Task Force and Alliance for the Wild Rockies successfully sued the Forest Service to halt the project in 2021, winning in federal magistrate court and again on appeal. Among their chief complaints was road construction associated with the project. Garrity is also part of a group of conservation organizations opposing a logging, burning and thinning project on Bureau of Land Management lands east of Missoula.
"It is long past time for the Forest Service to recover grizzly bears by protecting their habitat as required by law instead of destroying it," Garrity wrote Monday. "It’s unfortunate we have to take the Forest Service to court to force it to follow the law, but it’s either that or watch the agency log and road the Cabinet-Yaak grizzly population into extinction."