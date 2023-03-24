Environmental groups are threatening to sue the U.S. Forest Service after Utah ski resort corporation POWDR applied for a new permit to take over Holland Lake Lodge.

The Center for Biological Diversity and Alliance for the Wild Rockies — environmental groups that frequently take on the Forest Service — and Save Holland Lake, a local group organized late last summer to oppose POWDR's takeover of the historic lakeside lodge in the Swan Valley, announced the move in a letter to the Forest Service on Friday.

"Recently, the center learned that the Forest Service 'was formally informed of the change of control [of Holland Lake Lodge] and application for a new [special use] permit was submitted by POWDR.'" the groups wrote. "Thus, we are under the assumption that POWDR Corp has officially purchased Holland Lake Lodge from Christian Wohlfeil."

The letter didn't state exactly when POWDR informed the agency of the change in control, or when POWDR requested its own, new special-use permit for Holland Lake Lodge. The groups wrote that because POWDR requested its own special-use permit, "we are under the assumption that POWDR Corp. has officially purchased Holland Lake Lodge from Christian Wohlfeil." When the new permit was requested was not made clear.

At question is the special-use permit that allows the privately owned Holland Lake Lodge Inc. to operate as a commercial business on public Flathead National Forest ground. Such arrangements are common, including widespread use for ski areas and similar guest lodges in Montana and across the West. A special-use permit is the foundational document that allows a business to operate on public land.

In the case of Holland Lake Lodge, the permit specifies the acreage the lodge is allowed to use, the operations it can conduct, the structures it can install, and when it can operate. A permit is separate from any specific proposal to expand the lodge, but a permit is needed by any owner hoping to do so.

The Forest Service also rejected an expansion proposal from POWDR in November, but the company plans to resubmit a similar one.

Already, POWDR President Justin Sibley and POWDR CEO Tim Brennwald have purchased a stake in Holland Lake Lodge Inc. The lodge company's primary business address was changed to POWDR's corporate headquarters in Park City, and a POWDR executive now owns the lodge's liquor license. Christian Wohlfeil — the longtime lodge owner who still holds a stake of the company — has stated that POWDR Vice President of Communications Stacey Hutchinson represents and speaks for Holland Lake Lodge.

Last fall, the Forest Service said it was examining whether the joint venture had violated the terms of the lodge company's existing special-use permit, held by Wohlfeil as Holland Lake Lodge Inc. The existing permit states that a change in ownership or control of the business, including a joint venture, shall result in termination of the permit.

But now, POWDR is seeking a new special-use permit for the lodge. The groups behind the letter want to deny POWDR a new permit. They wrote that they will sue the Forest Service in federal court if the agency fails to properly consider POWDR's permit application. They will also sue, they wrote, if the agency doesn't address two recently approved wells and modular housing installed on the site in preparation for an expansion, but without any environmental review.

The groups contradicted remarks by Flathead National Forest Supervisor Kurt Steele about a new permit for POWDR. When he informed the groups of POWDR's permit application, the letter stated, Steele wrote that "as long as (POWDR) is deemed financially and technically capable and is planning to meet the intent of the special use permit, a new permit is issued." The groups disputed that characterization, citing federal law and caselaw, saying that the agency must consider far more than just POWDR's financial and technical capability: "Specifically, the Forest Service must adequately consider whether allowing POWDR Corp., an out-of-state corporation known for high-end ski resorts and lodging, is in the public interest."

The letter was sent by Kristine Akland, senior attorney and Northern Rockies director for the Center for Biological Diversity, and signed by Akland, Alliance for the Wild Rockies Director Mike Garrity and Save Holland Lake organizer Bill Lombardi. The groups sent the letter to Steele; Beth Pargman, the Flathead National Forest's Holland Lake Lodge team lead; Leanne Marten, the Forest Service's Region 1 forester; and Ben South, the Region 1 deputy forester.

In a statement Friday, Hutchinson wrote that "Save Holland Lake continues to inaccurately characterize Holland Lake Lodge Inc.’s ownership and plans for the lodge. Christian Wohlfeil is now, and has been since its conception, the majority owner of Holland Lake Lodge Inc. Christian’s position as manager of the lodge has also not changed.

"If/when the Forest Service issues a new special use permit to replace the existing one, Holland Lake Lodge, Inc. will work with the Forest Service to follow all applicable federal laws about any future proposal, including the National Environmental Policy Act. POWDR has deep-seated values of outdoor recreation, conservation, and providing access to outdoor recreation in nature. It’s the root of our company’s foundation; to create opportunities for generations to recreate in nature. This is why we fell in love with Holland Lake Lodge and why we are wholly committed to work toward a sustainable future for the lodge."

A spokesperson for the Flathead National Forest did not reply to a request for comment Friday.

Permitting public interest

POWDR's initial proposal envisioned 32 new buildings — including a 28-room lodge, a restaurant and 26 cabins — and the removal of 10 structures around the lodge. As proposed, the expansion would increase the size of the lodge's current special-use permit from 10.53 acres to about 15 acres. The Forest Service rejected POWDR's proposal in late November, but the company is free to submit another proposal. Shortly after the rejection — which the company characterized as a request to correct inconsistencies, rather than a rejection — POWDR posted on a website for the proposal that "we plan to resubmit our plan for future investment and infrastructure improvements at Holland Lake Lodge that is very much in line with our previously submitted Master Development Plan."

Public opposition to the proposed expansion has been overwhelming and represents a cross-section of political and demographic backgrounds. The groups' letter pointed out that only 74 of about 6,500 comments the agency received on the proposal last fall were supportive of it, and of those 74, "a significant portion were either from out of state or from local residents with high potential to directly profit from the expansion." Lombardi said in a statement Friday that such a move would be a grave affront to the public will.

Federal law requires the Forest Service to consider public interest when deciding whether to grant POWDR a special-use permit, the groups' letter stated, citing federal law stating that the agency must deny the proposal if it finds that "the proposed use would not be in the public interest." A denial on those grounds would have precedent, they noted: The Forest Service denied an expansion of Crested Butte Mountain Resort in Colorado, citing split public opinion and environmental concerns.

"The Forest Service has a duty to reject special use authorization applications if, among other reasons, the proposed use is not 'in the public interest,'" the letter stated. The groups added that if the Forest Service does accept the permit application, then "the Forest Service is required to engage in formal NEPA procedures, including providing adequate notice and opportunity to comment to federal, state, and local government agencies and the public. The failure to engage the public in the Forest Service’s determination as to whether to issue a new term special use permit for Holland Lake Lodge is a violation of NEPA."

NEPA violations

The groups told the Forest Service they believe the agency already violated the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) by allowing preliminary work for a lodge expansion to occur without environmental review or public comment. They said that also shows that the Forest Service already decided internally it will facilitate POWDR's proposals.

Internal Forest Service documents and communications show that two "test wells" approved for the site are not actually test wells and are in fact intended to support POWDR's proposed expansion. The wells were approved in an amendment to the existing special-use permit. The amendment allowing the wells didn't undergo environmental review or a pubic process through NEPA. The agency should have included the wells in a later, broader environmental impact statement (EIS) analysis of the entire expansion, if the proposal reached that point, the letter stated.

In an internal email made public in records requests by the groups, as well as a separate request by the Missoulian, a Forest Service hydrologist warns that it "[s]eems like a connected action to expansion of the lodge and should require some level of NEPA."

The Forest Service also allowed the installation of modular housing at Holland Lake Lodge in anticipation of a larger workforce to service POWDR's expanded operation. The housing is not allowed under the current special-use permit.

"NEPA regulations require that '[p]roposals or parts of proposals which are related to each other closely enough to be, in effect, a single course of action shall be evaluated in a single impact statement,'" the groups wrote, quoting federal law. "The regulations also require that two or more agency actions must be analyzed together in the same EIS if they are 'cumulative' actions, 'which when viewed with other proposed actions have cumulatively significant impacts and should therefore be discussed in the same impact statement.'"

In his statement Friday, Lombardi said that "Rather than working almost exclusively for a huge ski corporation that wants to commercialize America’s public lands, the Forest Service should listen to the people, follow our laws and their regulations and deny this corporation’s request to build a destination resort at Holland Lake because it’s simply not in the public interest. Listen to the American people — your bosses."