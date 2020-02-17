Growing interest at Big Sky Doc Film Festival causes Sunday ticket hiccup

Millard said they heard about the Sunday screening for "The Seer and the Unseen" being sold out, but had not tried to attend it.

Gregg explained that the festival has a queue system and only sells tickets for a certain number of seats at each screening to ensure they can accommodate pass holders and filmmakers who have priority admission for all screenings, while also keeping it accessible for the rest of Missoula.

"We're always counting people as they come in the door and we have a threshold where no more non-reserved tickets or pass holders can come in," Gregg said. "We're definitely adjusting that threshold so that we can make sure we can accommodate plenty of seats for the people that purchased tickets."

Admission is guaranteed based on the type of pass or ticket purchased. All-access and all-screening passes allow pass holders priority admission to all screenings at the festival, while individual tickets purchased ahead of time guarantee admission for a specific screening. Punch pass holders can also reserve tickets ahead of time if they purchase their pass online.

In addition to buying tickets in advance, Gregg said it's important to arrive about 15 minutes prior to the start of any screening.