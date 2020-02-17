Growing interest at Big Sky Doc Film Festival causes Sunday ticket hiccup

Some ticket holders at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival were turned away from a Sunday afternoon screening held at the Roxy Theater when tickets were oversold at the festival's smallest venue.
"We ended up releasing seats when we shouldn't have and there was just a miscommunication about how we operate our will-call list and our head counts," said Rachel Gregg, the festival's director.
Gregg said the incident was a hiccup for the first weekend of the volunteer-led festival and that it has since been cleared up, so ticket holders need not worry about the availability of their seat come movie time.
"We've gone to each of our teams now and adjusted slightly how we're going to queue folks at the door to make sure that your seat is reserved all the way up until the time of the screening," Gregg said.
Gregg said that ticket holders who arrive on time for a film but can't get in should seek a reimbursement at the venue.
Lucas Millard and Kate Stryker, who co-directed "Baato," a film set in Nepal said this is their second time in Missoula and that the venues have been busy, although they had no trouble getting in to see anything.
"We love it here," Millard said Monday afternoon. "It's very small and intimate and it's really warm and welcoming."
Millard said they heard about the Sunday screening for "The Seer and the Unseen" being sold out, but had not tried to attend it.
Gregg explained that the festival has a queue system and only sells tickets for a certain number of seats at each screening to ensure they can accommodate pass holders and filmmakers who have priority admission for all screenings, while also keeping it accessible for the rest of Missoula.
"We're always counting people as they come in the door and we have a threshold where no more non-reserved tickets or pass holders can come in," Gregg said. "We're definitely adjusting that threshold so that we can make sure we can accommodate plenty of seats for the people that purchased tickets."
You have free articles remaining.
Admission is guaranteed based on the type of pass or ticket purchased. All-access and all-screening passes allow pass holders priority admission to all screenings at the festival, while individual tickets purchased ahead of time guarantee admission for a specific screening. Punch pass holders can also reserve tickets ahead of time if they purchase their pass online.
In addition to buying tickets in advance, Gregg said it's important to arrive about 15 minutes prior to the start of any screening.
"Everyone knows Missoulians, we're laid back folks and we sometimes think, 'I'll get there at 7,'" Gregg said. "It's pretty awesome to live in a town where most of the time that's really true but the festival's so huge so the demand is just a little bit different."
Gregg said filmmakers tend to comprise the bulk of pass holders, but she said this year is evidence that the festival is gaining popularity with the general public.
Katherine Painter said Monday afternoon that this is her eighth year going to the festival and said it is the busiest. She said she hasn't had problems getting into any of the screenings, but noted that she reserved her tickets in advance.
Gregg said that overall, ticket sales are healthy, and said that as of Monday afternoon, the only upcoming film that had sold out is "The House That Rob Built" by Jonathan Cipiti and Megan Harrington, that focuses on Robin Selvig's role in forming the University of Montana Lady Griz basketball team by "bringing young women from small towns, ranches and reservations to prominence nationwide."
Gregg said the festival is working on arranging another screening for the film.
"It's really exciting that it's really popular and people really want to go but we're doing our due diligence to make sure that we're queuing correctly and those ticket purchases are honored," Gregg said.
Gregg said this year's growth in popularity is also coupled with smaller venues. In the past, the festival held screenings at the Missoula Children's Theatre, which had about 300 seats, but this year, all of the venues seat about 150 people, except the Wilma.
Gregg said the growing interest in the festival from the public raises questions about its future direction.
"My commitment is to make it Missoula's festival," Gregg said. "We're thinking about how to become more of a passholder-centric festival while still keeping it affordable and accessible to our community."