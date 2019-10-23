A group of Montana gubernatorial candidates gave short “elevator pitches” about themselves to a crowd at the Montana Lodging and Hospitality Association’s annual conference on Tuesday in Missoula.
Lieutenant Gov. Mike Cooney and businesswoman Whitney Williams, both Democrats, were joined by Republicans Al Olszewski, a state senator from Kalispell, and Montana Attorney General Tim Fox. A representative for U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, also a Republican, gave a speech on his behalf because he wasn't able to attend.
All five, and others, are vying to become the next governor of Montana in the November 2020 election because current Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, is term-limited.
Cooney said tourism is one of Montana's leading industries, with 12.4 million visitors coming here last year and generating $3.7 billion in spending. That supports 60,000 jobs and $230 million in state and local taxes.
"This industry has a large economic impact on communities and workers and the entire state," Cooney said. "Throughout the years, we've been able to capitalize on the growing tourism economy while making sure we keep an even playing field for Montana residents and Montana business."
Cooney said he's won four statewide elections by listening to Montanans in every corner of the state, and that's how he plans to continue.
Fox said his parents grew up in the Great Depression, and he and his four brothers were subsequently taught a good work ethic. He said his family traveled a lot in Montana growing up.
"We truly do have the last best place, and all we have to do is make sure that others understand that as well, and it starts with our children and grandchildren," he said, noting that he and his wife made sure to teach their four kids and six grandchildren the importance of going to festivals and state parks.
Williams noted that she served on the board for the Glacier National Park Fund and Montana Conservation Voters.
"I've happily put lots of hours in investing and making sure public lands and the important role of tourism and hospitality are sort of respected and focused on across the state," she said.
When tourism and hospitality are strong, she said, everyone reaps the benefits.
"Thank you so much for hosting all of us today and for the work you all are doing to keep Montana a top destination for folks across the country and globe," she said. "Tourism doesn’t grow by accident as we all know. It’s the hard work of the folks in this room to ensure that the hospitality and tourism industries remain really strong."
Olszewski noted that before serving in the U.S. Air Force and working as an orthopedic surgeon in Kalispell, he grew up in Great Falls.
"My roots grow deep through Missouri River country and cowboy country," he said. "All of us have been across the state. I've driven 85,000 miles across this state, a few have been more, a few people have just flown over it. But the fact is is that we’ve been across the state, so we understand. I appreciate the treasures that we do have."
Olszewski noted that places like Stillwater County have beautiful spots that rival anything in Glacier National Park, so they just need to be promoted and maintained.
"(The tourism industry aims to) sell the state to the rest of the country and rest of the world and spread the wealth," he said. "We are not just about five counties."
He said tourists should go to Glasgow, Glendive and Sidney rather than to the main tourist draws like Flathead County and Gallatin County.
"You need a pitch man," he said. "I’ll tell you out of the five or six of us, maybe seven, I’m your best guy."
Former state legislator Adam Hertz of Missoula read a statement supporting Gianforte and noted that although they were running for different seats, Gianforte actually got more votes statewide in winning his U.S. House seat than did U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, in his winning bid for U.S. Senate in 2018.
"Greg has proven time and time again that he won’t leave anything on the field, and he’s all in," Hertz said. "If you’re ready for a business leader to help put Montana on a path to prosperity, I ask that you join me to work for Greg Gianforte as the next governor of Montana."
Matt Sease, the chair of the Montana Lodging and Hospitality Association's Board of Directors, said the tourism industry is strong and has a huge economic impact on the state. He said the association will continue to lobby for owners of Airbnb rentals and other similar short-term rentals to pay "their fair share" of state bed taxes and local resort taxes like hotels have to.
"We don't mind competition," Sease said. "We just want to live by a fair pace."
He also said the industry is focused on making sure the bed tax dollars are spent prudently, but he said so far, the marketing efforts that money pays for are "obviously" showing results.