A group of Missoula residents and gun control advocates gathered in front of the Missoula County Courthouse on Saturday morning to rally against gun violence and call on lawmakers for change.
Speakers and an estimated 30 participants demanded that Congress address gun violence through stricter gun control and sensible gun laws.
Speakers included a principal who survived a school shooting in Lewistown, Montana, members of the local chapter of Moms Demand Action, and Missoula City Council President Bryan von Lossberg.
"Background checks save lives ... Here in Montana, in the 20 years between 1998 and 2018, it has prevented more than 21,600 gun sales to people who are prohibited from possessing a firearm," von Lossberg said.
The rally, held by the Missoula chapter of Moms Demand Action, was one of many that took place across the nation over the weekend. In Montana, similar rallies are scheduled in Great Falls, Helena and Billings.
The advocacy group focuses on gun violence prevention and is affiliated with Everytown for Gun Safety.
The event came a week after Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, spoke at Missoula's City Club and said he would not support expanded background checks for gun purchases.
"What I've seen here is not going to make our communities' safer," he said to City Club. "We should do something that actually keeps them safe. What I've seen so far would give us false hope."
Arthur Weatherwax, a Missoula resident who attended both the rally Saturday and City Club on Monday, said he attended the rally because he felt like it's time for people to "step up and start using our voice."
Weatherwax said he felt that Daines was "sugar coating" the issue at City Club and that he would like to see him take action.
"I would like to see that there's background checks and that there's more emphasis on the individuals that are purchasing the guns and the background checks should go back to when they're minors," Weatherwax said.