Gary Marbut, lobbyist for the Montana Shooting Sports Association,

John Lott, who wrote "More Guns; Less Crime" and founded the Crime Prevention Research Center (CPRC), will appear at a Missoula event co-sponsored by the Montana Shooting Sports Association and the Western Montana Fish and Game Association.

Lott will speak about the statistics concerning universal background checks and "red flag" laws, according to the MSSA. This event will occur at the Hilton Garden Inn in Missoula at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. There will be a question and answer period following the presentation.

Advanced VIP tickets for reserved seating will be available from myevent.com/johnlott at a cost of $20 per person.  General admission, non-reserved seating will be available at the door for $10 (cash only) per person on a first-come/first-served basis.

"This event will be well worth attending," commented Gary Marbut, MSSA president.  "It will arm attendees with the facts needed to repulse the next political gun grab attempt in Montana."

