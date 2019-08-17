A group of Missoula residents and gun safety advocates gathered in front of the Missoula County Courthouse on Saturday morning to rally against gun violence and call on lawmakers for change.
Speakers and an estimated 50 attendees demanded that Congress address gun violence through stricter gun control and sensible gun laws.
Speakers included a vice principal who survived a school shooting in Lewistown, Montana, members of the local chapter of Moms Demand Action, and Missoula City Council President Bryan von Lossberg.
"Background checks save lives ... Here in Montana, in the 20 years between 1998 and 2018, it has prevented more than 21,600 gun sales to people who are prohibited from possessing a firearm," von Lossberg said.
The rally, held by the Missoula chapter of Moms Demand Action, was one of many that took place across the nation over the weekend. In Montana, similar rallies are scheduled in Bozeman, Great Falls, Helena and Billings.
The group, which is affiliated with Everytown for Gun Safety, is seeking laws such as background checks and "Red flag" laws, which allow the temporary removal of firearms from people who may present a danger to themselves or others.
John Moffatt survived a 1986 shooting at Fergus High School in Lewistown, where he served as the vice principal and was shot in the stomach. He said that since the shooting, he's been an advocate for "commonsense" gun laws.
"We must remember that for every victim, there is a name and a story, not just a statistic," Moffatt said.
At the rally, Moffatt said he and members of the Missoula Moms Demand Action group "respect Montana's rich tradition of hunting and responsible gun ownership."
"They and I believe that these traditions can be sensibly paired with regulations to keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn't have them in the first place, such as those convicted of domestic abuse," he said.
The rally came a week after Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, spoke at Missoula's City Club and said he would not support expanded background checks for gun purchases, following two recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that left 31 dead.
"What I've seen here is not going to make our communities' safer," he said to City Club. "We should do something that actually keeps them safe. What I've seen so far would give us false hope."
Arthur Weatherwax, a Missoula resident who attended both the rally Saturday and City Club on Monday, said he attended the rally because he felt like it's time for people to "step up and start using our voice."
Weatherwax said he felt that Daines was "sugar coating" the issue at City Club and that he would like to see him take action.
"I would like to see that there's background checks and that there's more emphasis on the individuals that are purchasing the guns, and the background checks should go back to when they're minors," Weatherwax said.
Attendees were encouraged to write postcards to Daines and Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, which the Moms Demand Action group will deliver.
A gun owner himself, von Lossberg said "Senator Daines is not helping solve this problem," but he asked the audience at the rally to "engage" Daines.
"Tell him your stories, tell him about the loved ones lost, tell him about the fear, tell him about your kids and the active shooter drills," von Lossberg said.
In 2016, the Missoula City Council passed legislation introduced by von Lossberg to require individuals selling guns within city limits to perform background checks.
The city is currently awaiting a decision from the Montana Supreme Court as to whether it can continue to enforce the law, which was challenged by Attorney General Tim Fox in 2017 but subsequently upheld in a District Court ruling.
At the rally, von Lossberg said he introduced the legislation "for our community and for our families" after looking at data on the impact of background checks. Research has shown that state laws requiring background checks for all handgun sales are associated with lower firearm homicide and suicide rates.
The back-and-forth over the legislation put Missoula at the forefront of the debate over the local governments' current ability to tighten gun restrictions. In Montana, local governments are currently able to pass laws to tighten gun restrictions, but the 2020 elections could change that.
Roxane Weikel, the leader of the Missoula chapter of Moms Demand Action, read letters that voiced support for gun safety measures such as background checks from Democrat Gov. Steve Bullock and Tester, who were invited but unable to make the rally.