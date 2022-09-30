 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gunsight Lake may get native fish refuge in Glacier Park

Gunsight Lake fishery

National Park Service fisheries technician Adalyn Vergara sets up a bathymetry measurement tool to map the habitat of Gunsight Lake in Glacier National Park for a potential native fish restoration project.

Gunsight Lake could become the next threatened fish refuge in Glacier National Park under a new proposal out for public review.

“It’s going to be about as resistant to warming water temperatures as we can offer native fish,” Glacier Aquatic Program Leader Chris Downs said of the popular hiking destination nestled below Mount Jackson on the park’s east side. “If you’re going to have fish in that lake, we think they should be native to the St. Mary drainage.”

As with most remote lakes in Glacier Park, Gunsight was naturally fishless until it was artificially stocked with non-native fish in 1916 and 1920-36. The stocking included rainbow trout, which occasionally made it downstream to St. Mary Lake. There the non-natives began interbreeding with a rare population of native Westslope cutthroat trout.

Waterfalls between Gunsight and St. Mary lakes block fish from swimming upstream. The Glacier Park proposal would remove the non-native rainbows from Gunsight by rotenone poisoning. Then biologists would restock the mountain lake with genetically pure westslope and bull trout.

“The proposed action is only an initial proposal,” Glacier spokeswoman Gina Kerzman said in a press release. “No decision to implement any action can be made until the NEPA process, including consideration of reasonable alternatives to the proposed action, is complete.”

Triple Divide Peak in Glacier marks the unique division of three continental watersheds. Precipitation off its west slope flows into the Flathead River system and eventually the Pacific Ocean. Water coming off its southeast flanks finds its way to the Upper Missouri River, the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. Anything draining from its northeast aspect goes into the Saskatchewan River system and the Arctic Ocean.

Gunsight fishery water flow

NPS fisheries technicians Ben Weber and Alexis Ballerstein measure water flows coming out of Gunsight Lake's outlet stream for a potential native fish restoration project.

Gunsight and St. Mary lakes are part of that Saskatchewan watershed. Unlike the other two drainages, the St. Mary fishery assemblage is relatively undisturbed by invasive species. That includes little-known fish such as the burbot. It also features a true native population of lake trout — whose artificial introduction into the Flathead watershed has nearly extirpated native bull trout and westslope cutthroat from Glacier’s westside lakes.

In 2019, fisheries biologists from Glacier National Park, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Glacier National Park Conservancy completed a similar project in the Camas Creek drainage above Lake McDonald. They successfully removed non-native Yellowstone cutthroat trout from Camas and Evangeline Lakes and translocated native westslope cutthroat trout and bull trout to both lakes.  

A separate, long-running effort has placed fishing boats on Quartz and Logging lakes in the northwest corner of Glacier, where biologists gill-net lake trout during their spawning cycles to suppress that population for the benefit of struggling cutthroats and bulls.

More information on the proposed project may be found on the NPS Planning, Environment, and Public Comment (PEPC) website. Comments can be posted on the PEPC site or sent by mail to Superintendent, Glacier National Park, Attn: Gunsight Lake EA, PO Box 128, West Glacier, MT, 59936. Comments are due by Oct. 26, 2022. 

Blackfeet Cultural Leaders: The 1895 Agreement “We Are the Owners of Glacier National Park”
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Juno spacecraft just captured the closest photo of Europa in more than 20 years

