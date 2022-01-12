Gwen Jones elected Missoula City Council president, committee chairs assigned

Over the past two weeks, Missoula City Council finalized its officer and committee positions for the new council.

Gwen Jones will serve as council president after serving as vice president over the last four years. Jordan Hess, now in his third city council term, will take the vice president position.

"It's a huge honor, it's also a lot more work," Jones said Wednesday. "But I'm at a place in my life where I can dedicate a lot of hours to it while keeping everything else going."

The council president and vice president normally attend a wide variety of meetings, Jones said. They are also responsible for organizing and running the council, including its committees.

Meeting with other councilors to bring them up to speed and discuss issues has also been something Jones said she does on a regular basis.

Current city councilors on council committees will remain in their positions. Hess chairs Land Use and Development, Stacie Anderson chairs Public Safety and Health, Mirtha Becerra chairs Public Works, while Amber Sherrill chairs Parks and Conservation.

Heidi West will chair the Administration and Finance committee, while Jones will serve as the chairperson of council's committee of the whole.

Additionally during Monday night's meeting, Daniel Carlino was appointed to the Missoula Civic Television Committee, Sandra Vasecka to the local emergency planning committee, Sherrill to the city-county health board and Becerra to the transportation policy coordinating committee.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.