Habitat for Humanity gifted 26 acres of land in Missoula

A scenic, completely undeveloped piece of land near a shopping center in south Missoula is now in the hands of a local nonprofit that builds affordable homes.

Habitat for Humanity of Missoula has announced that they’ve been gifted 26 acres of hillside property within city limits, donated by local developers John Giuliani and Dan Ermatinger.

“This is definitely the largest land donation in our organization’s history,” said Habitat’s executive director Heather Harp, a former City Council member.

The nonprofit was founded in 1991, and works to help lower-income families put sweat equity into building their own energy-efficient homes with affordable mortgage payments for less than half of what a market-rate home costs. In November of 2020, Harp announced an ambitious plan to build 30 homes every year in Missoula by the year 2030. When she made that announcement, she said she needed land donations and help from developers and other partners to make it happen.

“We’re batting a thousand,” she said. “Every time we’ve asked for help, the community has come through for us.”

The 26-acre piece of land is located on Hillview Drive near the South Crossing commercial center. Ermitinger and Giuliani had at one point been trying to build 68 homes on the site, but their Hillview Crossing project stalled out in 2019 and then the pandemic hit in early 2020.

Now, however, Harp said that the land has gone through the often-arduous public process and has 68 entitlements, so it’s ready for 68 homes to be built. She hopes, however, that the property could perhaps be upzoned and could hold roughly 100 affordable homes.

“Because this will be an affordable project, there’s going to be an opportunity to go to the City Council and ask for upzoning,” Harp said. “But can you imagine 68 homes with a view like this? How cool is that?”

Missoula is in the midst of a severe affordable housing crisis, with median home sales prices escalating far beyond wage increases for the last decade.

Habitat hopes to begin breaking ground in 2025, she explained.

The site has no infrastructure such as sewer, water and roads, so those costs will have to be covered somehow.

“What Habitat hasn’t yet done is be a true developer,” Harp said. “So we know that it’s going to be difficult to try and do this by ourselves. We’re gonna have to figure out a way that we can invite partners, other contractors and other developers to be able to help build this out. So that we can ideally have multi-income housing up here, and that allows us to invite everyone to the table.”

About half of Missoula residents rent the homes they live in from a landlord, and Harp's hope is to increase the homeownership rate so people have a more stable and secure future.

Habitat can usually build a home for $150,000, not including land and some of the labor. She said that a donation of land will often reduce the cost of the project by about 25%.

The organization has built single-family homes in the past, but a project they’re working on currently will be probably a two-story triplex, because density is the wave of the future.

“This is the first time we move away from a single-family house or maybe a duplex,” Harp said. “So we’re going to focus on infill but we’re also going to try and really focus that project on being a great flagship of what habitat is going to be for the future.”