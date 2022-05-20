Habitat for Humanity hosts building week for women in Missoula

Secure, affordable housing means stability, according to Habitat for Humanity of Missoula executive director Heather Harp.

That’s why her organization hosted Women’s Build Week this past week.

Every year, women are invited to come to a few of Habitat’s build sites to learn how to contribute to the construction of a new home for a family. They learn everything from how to operate tools to pouring concrete and laying sod.

“It really is a pleasure to see women come alongside longtime volunteers and create an atmosphere of helping one another,” Harp said.

Learning how to get into high-paying trades jobs is one thing, but the event is also designed to increase awareness about homeownership.

The homeownership rate among women increased from 51% in 1990 to 61% in 2019, according to the nonprofit Urban Institute. Still, that’s far less than men. Women who are the head of a household have increased their homeownership rate from 32% to 50% in the last 30 years, Harp said.

“It’s a huge, huge improvement and I will say it all piggybacks on the civil rights and women’s rights movements of the '60s and '70s,” she said. “I mean, that took so much time to get put into force and the payoff has been that more women can afford homeownership. And why that matters is the stability factor.”

Single-parent households have become a much larger percentage of today’s demographics compared with decades past, she said.

“So if we want our community to be as equitable as possible, homeownership especially for single parents is really crucial,” said Harp, who is also a city council member.

About half of Habitat for Humanity of Missoula’s projects over the last three decades have been for single parents.

On Friday, a group of women volunteers joined a few men to help lay sod at a build site in the central part of town. Earlier in the week, they poured concrete at a site in East Missoula.

Madison Lommen was given a day to volunteer by her employer, First Interstate Bank.

"I'm not particularly interested in getting into building trades — that's just not my field," Lommen said. "But I think it's as important as working for First Interstate Bank and making sure that we have a presence and showing that they have a lot of volunteer opportunities for us."

Lommen said she's interested in homeownership at some point.

"I think that's one of my biggest goals is to own a home," she said. "I think it's one, a sense of accomplishment and also just a sense of family. Like, you're here in the community, you're a part of it."

Harp said that according to the Missoula Organization of Realtors, Missoula needs about 800 new housing units a year to keep up with demand. However, only about 500 are getting built a year. She said Habitat can play a large role in filling that gap through unique financing methods, land donation, grants and philanthropy.

"In tackling the issue of affordable housing, we can’t rely on the government sector alone, nor the market sector,” she said. “Nonprofits are an important part of the solution.”

The organization creates homes for local families earning 40%-80% of Area Median Income. Families pay 30% of their income to live in the home, but they must contribute 250 hours of "sweat equity" work as the home is built.

On Wednesday, May 25, Habitat is partnering with several other nonprofits to host a virtual town hall to discuss the community land trust model. To tune in, visit Habitat for Humanity of Missoula on Facebook or go online to bit.ly/3iUvG8T.

