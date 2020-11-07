Habitat for Humanity Missoula announces 'audacious' plan to build more homes

"This risk is, in our market, we still have many homebuyers earning 100% and 120% of the average area income," Pehan told the Missoulian last year. "If as a result of enacting (mandatory) inclusionary zoning, we are adding $30,000 to $50,000 to market-rate housing, we are pushing people in Missoula out of the market in exchange for a small number of income-restricted units, so that's a very real risk to the market."

Last week, the City Council’s Land Use and Planning Committee voted unanimously to confirm Pehan as the director of a new office, called Community Planning, Development, and Innovation, as part of the city's effort to make more headway in housing development as well.