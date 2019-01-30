A Missoula nonprofit is taking the first steps toward building permanent affordable housing for the residents of 10 trailer homes in East Missoula thanks to community donations and pro bono work.
Habitat For Humanity of Missoula recently closed on the purchase of about an acre of land occupied by 10 trailer homes around the 500 block of Speedway Avenue. The organization is developing a plan to construct new homes on the property to give those families stable housing.
The nonprofit is committed to a policy of non-displacement for the current residents, so a number of options are on the table right now, including the use of a new model for financing.
“It’s a mixed-income model that we’re trying to accomplish,” explained executive director Noreen Humes. “We want to build high-density units that are affordable. On some lots we would create single-family dwellings or duplexes, but on some other lots there may be market-value, single-family homes. The concept is to use the market-rate housing to help subsidize affordable housing.”
The entire plan will be "resident driven," she noted, taking into account their desires and hopes.
The model has been shown to work in places like Charlottesville, Virginia, where a multiple-acre trailer park was transformed into 66 housing units in 2012. Humes said they hope to break ground on the project in 2021, and the new housing will be for people making less than 80 percent of the Area Median Income of $56,400 for two people. Some of the residents make less than 40 percent of the median for two.
The whole plan will require new partnerships, Humes said, and the organization is looking for additional donors to make it a reality since projects this size require planning and staff time that Habitat doesn’t have a budget for.
“This is definitely the biggest project we’ve ever undertaken,” she said.
Humes said the whole plan is a “giant puzzle” right now, because there are a number of factors that are still to be determined, including what the city and county regulations allow, how many of the trailer home residents want to stay on the land and what types of housing they need.
The property was partially donated to Habitat by the owners. Humes said that was crucial because Habitat doesn’t have the resources to purchase a lot that size.
Habitat has built 55 homes in Missoula since 1991. The organization partners with eligible low-income families to build decent housing for those living in substandard conditions. To make homeownership a reality, the organization sells homes at cost with no interest or profit, allowing residents to pay 30 percent or less of their income on the mortgage. People living in the homes also work on the construction of their own houses, giving them sweat equity.
Missoula is in the midst of a historic housing affordability crisis, as home prices have skyrocketed this decade while wages have stagnated. Humes said Missoula City-County Health Department data has shown that substandard living conditions have a significant impact on health and well-being.
According to Missoula County’s 2018-2023 Community Health Improvement Plan, addressing areas of substandard or poverty housing is a top priority for local officials and organizations.
“Building stronger, healthier homes and lives is the essence of Habitat’s mission, and we are excited for this opportunity to take on a larger space and improve it alongside those people who have made it their home for years,” she said. “This project is a very unique one for our region and Habitat’s staff, board, and volunteers are all eager to be a part of the positive impact it will have on this neighborhood, East Missoula and the community.”
The organization is getting pro bono engineering and surveying services from Eli & Associates and pro bono communications work from Windfall Studios. They’re also getting reduced property management services from Plum Management, Humes said, underscoring how building affordable housing is a cooperative community effort.
“We are thrilled to be working with this group of families and individuals, to create safe, energy efficient shelter with some of our community members who have been struggling with housing for years,” said Kelin Johnson, Habitat board president. “The range of incomes that fall short of being able to afford a decent home in Missoula is only broadening, and working with people based on their individualized needs and abilities is key to providing stable and sustainable change in our community.”
Dan Smith is one of the current residents on the property. He’s been there for five years, and he and his 13-year-old son don’t want to uproot their lives anytime soon. Living in a trailer home isn’t a permanent solution, so Smith said he’s excited to actually own the land underneath his home in the future.
“Now, I don’t have to worry about where my son and I are going to live,” he said.