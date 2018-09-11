To an outsider, it would be easy to mistake Kinderhaus for a countryside home. About 15 minutes from downtown Missoula, the only clue that the 10-acre property is a school is the short yellow bus parked in the driveway that reads “Kinderhaus: an outdoor place for kids.”
Kinderhaus is one of the thousands of Montessori schools around the world. Each Montessori school is different, but the overarching focus on child-centered learning is the same.
Kinderhaus places a particular emphasis on what children can learn from the outdoors. Sylvia and Dale Miller decided to build the school in 1999 to create an environment where children from 6 months to 8 years would be able to play and explore their surroundings with a sense of independence.
“They do everything by themselves and they learn with materials they can touch,” Jess Bicknell, one of the teachers, said.
Each morning at Kinderhaus starts with breakfast. The kids help themselves to cereal placed in glass containers on a table low to the ground that’s just within arms reach. Everything inside the school is “child-sized,” from the tables and chairs to a miniature kitchen equipped with toddler-sized aprons. After serving themselves bowls of cereal, the kids eat on a deck overlooking the rolling hills and mountains in the distance.
The deck also overlooks the backyard, which leads to different areas marked by fences and gates like a secret garden. A backyard leads to a small nature preserve, which then leads to horse stables.
The inside of the school is also sectioned off, with one room for math, one for reading, one for arts, and one for science and geography. The lessons use hands-on materials such as blocks and abacus-like cubes to teach math and other topics. After some time inside, the students expand on what they’ve learned and how it applies to nature.
They also learn life skills through day-to-day activities such as taking care of horses, feeding the chickens or raking leaves. In the late summer and early fall, watering is a frequent activity.
After putting on their shoes, the students head to the backyard to water the herb garden, or the “tasting garden,” which was planted by students last spring.
“They look like they need water,” Shelby Jessop, another teacher, said. “See how they’re kind of brown?”
She asks Darian Cheff, one of the students, to turn on the faucet and instructs the others to grab a bucket and mugs to fill. While they wait for the bucket to fill, students start helping themselves to the herb garden.
“This is really good,” Stella Rausch said, plucking a leaf from a mint plant. “I just like to keep eating it.”
“This one is on pizza,” Ada Levanway said, pulling some oregano. She decided that she didn’t like it and promptly spit it out.
By now, the plants are nearly drenched with water. With the students' help, Jessop puts the mugs away and starts to round everyone up. Soon, it will be time to get ready for lunch, which they’ll also help prepare. In the afternoon, they’ll have another indoor lesson, a nap and more time outside.
When contemplating what they would have the kids do for their afternoon outdoor activity, the Millers thought of their potatoes in another garden. They wondered how they fared with unexpectedly cold nights over the previous week. They decided it could be a good time to teach the kids how the weather impacts different crops. Plus, it would be fun.