Students jumped through hula hoops scattered across the gymnasium floor at C.S. Porter Middle School as they raced to complete three tasks in a relay race on Thursday that was part of the culmination of the school's One Book One Community project.
The first student from each group ate a “mystery” food (pita bread or fortune cookies) from a brown paper bag. Once they finished chewing, the second student tried to pop a balloon wearing extra-large basketball shoes. The third student ran to the end of the court, grabbed a basketball and made their best shot.
The race was part of an assembly marking the end of the project, which engages students across grade levels through one book selected for the entire school to read.
This year, students read “The Crossover” by Kwame Alexander. The story follows African-American twin brothers in eighth grade who love basketball but find themselves drifting apart as they head into middle school.
The book explores many themes such as friendship, family, jealousy, competition, consequences, communication, love, life and death told in verse.
Alexander highlights these themes throughout the text through 10 “basketball rules.” One reads: “Never let anyone lower your goals. Others’ expectations of you are determined by their limitations of life … .”
Teachers at C.S. Porter participate in the One Book One Community project by expanding on these lessons in the classroom through readings and class discussions, in addition to assignments that get students engaged with the material and format.
"We integrate the One Book into every class," C.S. Porter principal Lisa Hendrix said. "Our science teachers teach it, our social studies teachers teach it, our math teachers teach it."
For one assignment, students explored spoken word and movement, which some performed at the assembly. For another, students from each grade participated in a hip-hop workshop with Missoula-based artist Quentin Robinson.
Before the assembly, several University of Montana Grizzlies basketball players visited classes to talk with students about themes throughout the book. At the assembly, Griz assistant coach Rachi Wortham also touched on the importance of the brothers’ relationship.
“Relationships are everything,” Wortham said. “Your relationship with your parents, with your school, with basketball, baseball, hula hoop, whatever it is, your relationship with whoever is sitting next to you right now, that’s important.”
Seventh-grader Mykayla Miller said one of the lessons she took from the book is that family means everything.
Hendrix said the book was a lot of fun for students to read, with text in some verses curving across the page to spell words like "swoosh." The text also helped introduce students to poetry.
Hendrix said that regardless of students' interest in basketball, the book's content made it relatable for everyone.
"This book covers a lot of really relevant middle school topics," Hendrix said. "One of the themes in the book is as the two twin brothers hit middle school, one remains really interested in becoming great at basketball. The other notices a girl and has his first girlfriend."
Hendrix said it also helped students think about setting future goals apart from what's going on in middle school.
"The dad and the mom in the book are constantly talking to the kids about true family values and goal-setting," Hendrix said. "It's good to get students thinking about setting long-term goals in life, in high school, college and beyond."