Eighth-graders at Potomac Elementary School in Bonner recently pulled out their new MacBook laptops and story maps as they began writing personal narratives about a significant event in their lives.
“Your task is to complete a fast draft,” their teacher, Damian Gaglia said. “Give me a little bit of background information. Follow along with your story arc you’ve created.”
Gaglia teaches seventh- and eighth-grade language arts, history, math and art at Potomac, where a three-year $750,000 grant is providing teachers with resources to streamline their lessons and enrich students’ education.
Potomac was one of 21 schools awarded Montana Comprehensive Literacy Project grants by the state Office of Public Instruction nearly a year ago. The purpose of the grant is to advance students’ reading, writing and digital literacy skills.
The grant places extra emphasis on improving the scores of disadvantaged students who might easily fall through the cracks in small school districts where teachers are required to juggle numerous subjects.
“I feel like I can focus on the lesson now instead of creating the lesson,” Gaglia said.
Leading up to the eighth-graders' writing exercise for the day, Gaglia had students read a story called “Frog” by Jennifer Gonzalez. The story is about a girl who gets freaked out when she is home alone and she finds a frog in her house.
Gaglia broke the story down with students and looked at how the author structured the text using the new Amplify English curriculum teachers and administrators chose last spring. Then, students picked an event from their own lives and used a worksheet to map out their stories.
The worksheet contained a jagged line representing a story arc beginning with exposition, leading to conflict, rising to a climax and then ending with a resolution.
Gaglia walked around the room to look over the students' work as they wrote and to give them pointers.
Brandon Leathers glanced at his story map, which focused on the day his grandmother told him his sister was being born.
His first paragraph read: “It was a Friday in the winter and I was in third grade and it was super cold out and my grandma was giving me a ride to school.”
Although the grant is geared toward literacy, Gaglia said the resources provided for by the grant permeate all areas of instruction.
The curriculum contains classics such as Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” and Mark Twain’s “Tom Sawyer,” as well as lessons that cross over into other subject areas in more obvious ways. In a unit on liberty and equality, students read “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass” by Frederick Douglass, as well as “Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl” by Harriet Ann Jacobs.
Potomac Principal John Rouse pointed out how the digital component of the new curriculum has also allowed students to spend more time learning. Each student uses their laptop to read, highlight and annotate text, and then complete assignments in digital workbooks, although paper workbooks are also available.
The grant has also provided teachers with in-person and online professional development to teach them how to use the class and integrate it into other subjects they might be teaching.
Abby Stitt, an instructional coach at Potomac, began her new role shortly after the school received the grant. Previously, she worked at the school as a teacher but now she spends most of her time helping teachers set goals and develop ways to reach them.
She also collects data across the schools to see what they’re doing well and where they still need to improve.
Rouse pointed out a chart in the front office that maps student’s scores in several categories of standardized reading and math tests. Green, yellow and red marks filled the chart to show where students' scores fell. The green indicated students who were where they needed to be, yellow indicated that students needed some help, and red indicated students needed more intensive academic intervention.
A sign above the cart read “All green is our goal.”
“We’re not there yet,” Rouse said. “But we’re getting closer.”