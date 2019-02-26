The filmmaking industry is notoriously difficult to break into, but the Big Sky Documentary Youth Fellowship Program provides an entryway for students by guiding them through the process of making a documentary in their backyard.
Over the course of five months, students film, edit and produce short documentaries. When they’re done, they screen the films alongside other directors at the festival and participate in a Q&A with the audience.
“The course is kind of about building confidence and also trying to create a work discipline,” said Michael Workman, the program instructor and senior programmer for the festival.
“Montana is so isolated from the film world so a lot of students don't really feel like that could be their reality, so it’s about giving them that confidence and then also the skills to do it on their own,” Workman said.
The free program is open to all MCPS high schoolers who have the drive to see the project through.
The program originated in 2009 and 2010 under the instruction of Travis Morss who wanted to add an educational component to the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival. Workman was one of the first fellows in 2009-2010 when he was a junior at Hellgate. He produced a short film called “An Anonymous Rebellion" about two teenage graffiti artists, which sparked his interest in filmmaking.
The program dropped off for a few years, during which time Morss hired Workman to work for the festival. In 2015, Workman decided to bring the program back and make it more intensive, incorporating lessons on theory, practice and history.
This year’s group of fellows consisted of Abbey Rhoderick, Sam Pelger and Rhiannon Moreland. The three Hellgate students each made films that they screened at the festival alongside two other filmmakers on Friday, Feb. 22.
The fellows hit the ground running in October with weekly classes led by Workman, in which they learned about the history and theory of documentary filmmaking, the art of storytelling and the production process.
“We started by studying other documentaries and different styles of documentaries and then learning all those styles,” Moreland said.
Students learned about things like structure, camera angles and other filmmaking techniques. Then, they brainstormed and workshopped story ideas. Once everyone knew their focus, the hands-on work began.
The students learned about the production process and used equipment they borrowed from MCAT. They also learned some of the daily struggles of shooting.
“A lot of it was timing issues with getting people to film and borrowing equipment like the mics,” said Pelger.
“Sound is one of the most important elements of the film but they only had one or two loud mics that we had to share, so we might schedule a time to pick it up and they might be closed and then have to reschedule interviews,” Moreland said. “You really had to learn to work with people.”
The fellows met each week to go over film and give each other ideas and feedback. They finished shooting around the end of December, giving them about a month to edit before the festival.
The editing process is often the most strenuous and the biggest learning curve for students, but it comes with big rewards.
“I learned that making film is an incredibly tedious process but ultimately, I loved it enough that I think I want to go into documentary film now,” Rhoderick said. “I learned that I'm more passionate about it than I thought I was.”
The fellows completed their films just in time to screen them at the festival. Pelger’s film “Drum” focused on John Wicks and how he balances his roles as a drummer and owner of Drum Coffee with being a husband and father.
Moreland’s film “Separate Together” centers on a couple who started a program called Herd 2 Human, which uses horses to bring people together as horses did for them.
Rhoderick’s film “Inspire” profiles Erik Pallister, a well-known rock climber in Missoula’s outdoors community, and his journey to recovery after suffering an accident.
Although the students' films are finished, Moreland said the process is never really done.
“You never finish,” Moreland said. “We’re always going to be like, ‘Hmm, we could change this,’ ‘We can make this better,’ or ‘Man, I wish I did this. I should re-shoot this.’ It just never ends.”
Although the program has only seen a few graduating classes, Workman said past fellows have gone on to study film and journalism at schools throughout the country. One former fellow had a film accepted to DOC NYC.
“The students are still in the early stages of pursuing film as a career right now so we'll see what happens with their work,” Workman said.