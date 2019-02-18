A group of sixth-graders from Washington Middle School suited up in snow pants to dig holes in the snow at Marshall Mountain last week to determine how this year’s snowfall will influence western Montana’s summertime stream flows.
Students plopped down in the snow as they watched Clark Fork Coalition education manager, Lily Haines, dig a pit to expose layers of accumulated snow.
“You need to get three pieces of information from every layer,” Haines said. “You need to get the thickness, the temperature and then you need to take a sample.”
The students broke off into small groups to dig their own holes in about two feet of snow. Students chose undisturbed areas and dug until they could see dirt, making sure to carve an even wall on one side of the pit.
Sixth-grader Gracie Schober used popsicle sticks to mark the different layers for her group.
“When you have that wall you can see where different storms have come through,” Haines said.
Curtis Stevens, another member of the group, packed snow samples into test tubes while his classmates measured the depth of the snow, as well as the thickness and temperature of each layer.
“Was it warmer down low than it was up top?” Haines said.
“Yeah because it’s more compact and it’s more towards the core and lava in the earth,” Russell Rivers, a sixth grader, said.
After collecting their data and samples, the students reconvened inside a ski lodge where they placed their test tubes into cups of hot water to melt the snow.
Haines recorded each group’s data on a board at the front of the room and explained how to calculate the snow water equivalent, or SWE, which refers to the amount of water in the snow.
The Clark Fork Coalition facilitates the program, which serves as an opportunity for students to explore climate science by understanding the connection between snowpack and Montana’s water supply.
Nearly 65 percent of western Montana’s summer streamflow originates from snowpack that accumulates in the mountains over the winter.
Monitoring snowpack helps specialists predict stream flows and use those predictions to form policies and strategies to manage rivers.
“This work isn’t always engaging and so our Snow and Tell program is what we've designed to get people starting to think about flow as a critical part to a healthy Clark Fork,” Haines said. “We start with where most of our water comes from, which is the snowpack that we’re getting right now.”
The Clark Fork Coalition works with hundreds of students from Missoula each year through programs that incorporate field trips and classroom visits. Haines said it’s the hands-on experience that kids enjoy the most.
“Just the fact of being out here and digging in the snow, the kids dive right into looking at stuff that’s going on,” Haines said.
The trip also served as a fun field trip for Washington students who went snowshoeing after collecting data using equipment their teachers recently purchased with a grant.
“It’s nice to get them out here and expose them to a new sport and introduce them to the areas around where they live,” said Jessica Patton, a sixth-grade science teacher at Washington.
Patton said she plans to tie the trip into her upcoming lessons on earth science.
“Right now we’re talking about all the different types of erosion and so it's going to tie into when we talk about runoff and water erosion,” Patton said.