Celebrate Halloween with events, activities, parties and more in the Missoula area.
Candy Crawl trick-or-treating throughout Southgate Mall, 6-9 p.m. Costume contest, 4-8 p.m., JCPenney Court.
Fifth annual Hoot & Howl Halloween Bash, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Missoula Y, 3000 S. Russell St. Variety of Halloween-themed activities and crafts, as well as indoor trick-or-treating, a cider station and a costume contest. The Hoot & Howl is a Teal Pumpkin event and will offer non-food and nut-free treat options. Costume contest, 6 p.m. and prizes will be awarded for the Best Family Costume and top three Best Youth Costumes. Prizes include Sweet Peaks ice cream and Flying Squirrel jump passes. $1 admission.
Spook-Tacular Trick or Treating at The Ranch Club, 8501 Ranch Club Road. Start the night at the Clubhouse with free parking and glow bands (while supplies last), a trick-or-treat stop and complimentary hot cocoa or cider with every meal purchase. Head out trick-or-treating, and when the kids are getting a little chilled come back in to the Kids Station, where there will be some not-so-spooky movies playing, board games and coloring activities. Dinner and trick-or-treating open at 5 p.m. Kids Station open 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Nightmare at the Ballpark, 8-11 p.m., Ogren Park Allegiance Field. Clubhouses will be transformed by Missoula Osprey staff and the Big Sky High School Drama Department. The Drama Department will participate as actors in the haunted houses' 10 scenes. $10 at the door or at missoulaosprey.com or the MSO Hub box office, 140 N. Higgins Ave.
You have free articles remaining.
Missoula Maze, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., 1010 Clements Road. Maze, mini-maze, petting zoo, pumpkin patch, games, obstacle course. $8 teens and adults, $5 ages 4-12 and 66 and older. Under 3 free. Visit MissoulaMaze.com.
Missoula Haunted House, 7-11 p.m., and 4-6 p.m. kids hours, Missoula County Fairgrounds' llama barn. Roothead Studios has filled 7,000 square feet with custom-designed frights. Cost is $20 express, $15 regular, $5 kids. Go to themissoulahauntedhouse.com for advance tickets.
Field of Screams haunted attractions, 7-9 p.m., 1497 Highway 93 N., Victor. Visit FieldofScreamsMT.com.
Boo 'n' Brew, 7-10:30 p.m., space next to Lucky's Market, Southgate Mall. Beer garden, food trucks, video-gaming lounge by GameStop, music by DJ Sunny, yard games. Aerial acrobat show by MASC Artisans, 8 p.m. Live music by Josh Farmer Band, 9-10:30 p.m.
Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m., FVCC Campus, 777 Grandview Drive, Kalispell. The FVCC Phi Theta Kappa chapter presents Trunk or Treat, a safe, fun, free, one-stop trick-or-treating event for families. Come in your best costume to check out the decked-out vehicle trunks full of treats for the little boos and ghouls. FVCC students, employees and Flathead Valley residents are invited to participate.