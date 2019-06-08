Samuel Toenjes, 17
From: Denver, Colorado
Graduated: Hamilton High School
College: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Samuel Toenjes will be entering the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill this fall as a freshman after already serving on several student and community boards, and working on a successful state congressional campaign.
Toenjes moved to Hamilton at the start of eighth grade. Beginning with his junior year at Hamilton High School, he became a member of the student council. He spent his senior year as the student body president while graduating as one of the top students in a class of more than 100.
“I realized, being on the student council and working with the Daly Hospital Foundation, that the best way to help people is to put yourself in a position where you can effect the most change,” he said.
Since 2001, the Daly Hospital Foundation has raised funds for Ravalli County’s Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital. The foundation helps to keep the hospital fitted with the latest health care technology, and provides financial support for those who can’t afford their medical bills. Toenjes started as a volunteer for the foundation, and now serves as a junior board member.
“Aside from working with the student council, being a part of the Daly Hospital Foundation is by far what I’m most proud of doing during my high school years,” he said.
In 2018, Toenjes entered the political arena and joined the re-election campaign for North Carolina House of Representatives member Brian Turner. Toenjes spent the summer as an intern, conducting campaign research and helping with Turner’s town hall meetings for his district. The two have remained in touch since.
“Sam is not just a leader in our school. He is a leader in the Hamilton community,” said Hamilton High School Principal Dan Kimzey. “File away the name Samuel Toenjes, and one day you’ll see him in the news for doing amazing work for his community, state and country.”
Toenjes has ambitions to combine his experience in Hamilton with a degree in political science from UNC Chapel Hill to work in the U.S. State Department.
Paul Hamby, paul.hamby@missoulian.com