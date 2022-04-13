Hamilton man accused of trying to have sex with two 13-year-old girls, held on $100K

Bond was set at $100,000 for a Hamilton man arrested on suspicion of trying to have sex with two minor teenagers.

Tucker S. Neville, 27, faces four felony charges of sexual abuse of children. If convicted, Neville could receive multiple 100-year prison terms.

Last November, authorities set up a fake social media profile for a 13-year-old girl. They received messages from an account belonging to Neville.

In their communications, the fake girl told Neville her age immediately. Neville responded saying "(I don't care) about age but the law does," according to Missoula County charging documents.

The two messaged for several days. Correspondence started becoming sexual, with Neville pressing the girl about various sexual activities and asking for photos, court documents read. Throughout their conversations, Neville expressed concern about the girl being underage and getting caught.

"I know (it's) wrong because you are younger. I just don't wanna get in trouble," one message reportedly said. Neville expressed interest in meeting up with the girl when he got back to Montana.

Law enforcement set up a second profile of another fictitious 13-year-old in February. Her profile made contact with Neville and told him she was friends with the first teenager. He asked the second girl if she wanted to "join" in sexual activities with the other girl, according to charging documents.

Several times Neville became frustrated with what he saw as a lack of consistent communication from both girls.

In early April, Neville initiated meeting up with the two, saying he could get a hotel and pick them up. He wavered a little in communication, again over concern about getting caught.

On Monday, Neville made a resolute decision to meet them at a hotel in Missoula. He went to pick up the two girls at a predetermined location where officials were waiting. Neville was arrested.

In his interview with authorities, Neville admitted to speaking with the two 13-year-olds online and wanting to have sex with them. He said he knew the age of consent in Montana is 16 and that both of the people he was talking to were under 16.

Missoula County Attorney Carrie Garber asked for a $100,000 bail, saying a high monetary hold is necessary to prevent any future attempts of similar behavior. Public Defender Brian Yowell requested a lower bond amount and said community safety concerns could be addressed through release conditions.

Neville's next hearing is set for April 25. He is prohibited from having any contact with minors or using social media or dating sites.

