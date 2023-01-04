Hamilton man facing charges following alleged New Year's assault

A Hamilton man is facing multiple charges for allegedly assaulting a woman after attending a New Year’s Eve celebration.

David Andrew Bourgeois, 45, was charged with felony criminal child endangerment, as well as misdemeanor partner and family member assault and driving under the influence of alcohol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Ravalli County Justice Court.

According to court documents, Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic disturbance report in Hamilton shortly before 3 a.m. on Jan. 1. Deputies were able to determine that earlier in the evening, Bourgeois, a woman and a child had attended a New Year’s Eve party at a residence in Hamilton. They left the party around 12:30 a.m. Bourgeois was reportedly driving when he and the woman began to argue. They continued to argue after they arrived at a residence on the west side of Hamilton.

The woman said she tried to leave the house to get away from the argument but Bourgeois blocked her from going out the back door and threw her to the ground in the laundry room and the kitchen multiple times, using both arms. Bourgeois reportedly tried to grab her while she was on the ground when the woman began kicking at him, striking Bourgeois in the face with her right foot.

Bourgeois allegedly began shouting at her and threatening her with jail. He then became aware that the child had called 911, at which time the two reportedly separated and the woman locked herself in the bathroom of the residence.

A deputy observed a cut on the woman’s hand and scratches on her left shoulder. The child reported seeing Bourgeois push the woman down three to five times and that he had a bloody lip. The child then called 911 for help.

After receiving a Miranda warning, Bourgeois allegedly admitted to deputies that he had blocked the woman from leaving and thrown her to the ground. Deputies noted he was unable to elaborate on any of the questions and “took an excessive amount of time to answer due to apparent intoxication.”

Bourgeois allegedly admitted to drinking whiskey earlier in the evening at the party. He reportedly showed signs of impairment, including “significant balance and confusion” during standardized field sobriety tests.

Justice of the Peace Jennifer Ray set bail at $2,500.