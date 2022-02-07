Hamilton man sentenced to over eight years for meth trafficking in Missoula, Ravalli counties

A Hamilton man was sentenced to eight years and four months in federal prison on Monday for trafficking meth in Missoula and Ravalli counties.

George Thomas Walker, 44, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to possession with intent to distribute meth. His custodial sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided.

Walker trafficked the drug in Missoula and Ravalli counties from October 2019 to February 2021, court documents say. Law enforcement worked with confidential informants, who reported Walker as a prolific dealer in the area. They said he mostly obtained his meth from Washington state.

In October 2020, authorities found Walker in his vehicle with two guns, ammunition, meth and drug paraphernalia. At a traffic stop a few months later, in February 2021, officers found meth and heroin. The following month in Ravalli County, a search of a residence of an acquaintance of Walker's yielded a return of meth in property Walker had left for safekeeping.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Missoula Police Department, Great Falls Police Department, Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office, and the Montana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.