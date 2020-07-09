Hamilton’s Skalkaho Bend Park officially opens to public

But, in the end, Farrenkopf said it’s going to fall on the people who use the park to keep it wild.

“Projects like this don’t come along every day and when you have so much cooperation between several different agencies it makes more projects like this future possibilities,” he said. “I would like to thank everyone who worked tirelessly to make this park possible. I am very proud to have been involved with the process and look forward to seeing Skalkaho Bend become another gem of Hamilton and Ravalli County.”

The new park is adjacent to Hamilton's popular River Park. Just north of there, the community also offers an opportunity for locals and visitors to walk or fish along the Bitterroot River at Steve Powell and Hieronymous parks.

With this new addition, Hamilton now has more than 230 acres of natural riverfront that’s open for the public to enjoy with more than four miles of riverfront.

“Skalkaho Bend is such a huge win for the residents of Hamilton and for the valley,” Ricklefs said. “There aren’t many communities of this size that have that kind of resource that’s open to anyone for free.”