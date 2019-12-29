A Hamilton woman is being held on suspicion of homicide after police found a man fatally shot on Saturday, according to authorities.
Hamilton Police Chief Ryan Oster said in a press release Sunday that officers responded to a shooting around 8 p.m. on Saturday at the 600 block of West Destra Street. No further information about the shooting victim was provided.
A woman found at the residence, 59-year-old JoAnn Campbell, is being held on suspicion of homicide without bail.
You have free articles remaining.
Oster said Campbell had come to the police station to make a complaint about 30 minutes prior to receiving a report of the shooting, but she left before filing the complaint.
The man’s body has been transported to the state crime lab. Police have already obtained search warrants, conducted interviews and processed the crime scene, Oster said.
The investigation remains ongoing.