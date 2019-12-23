We’ve known Dasher, Dancer, Prancer and the boys for going on 200 years.
But their little brother Rudolph turns just 80 this Christmas, which is kind of sad when you think about it. Our parents, grandparents and great-grandparents who grew up before 1939 never knew the thrill of hearing year after year how Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer saved Santa’s bacon one foggy Christmas Eve.
If you were waiting breathlessly for Rudy on the pages of the Missoulian — and surely readers back then must have been — you didn’t see a reference until Dec. 11, 1946.
It was a Wednesday, and Montgomery Ward in downtown Missoula was advertising a free Rudolph 32-page picture-story book. The following November, the same store opened Toyland, with $1 down to hold any toy purchase up to $20 until Dec. 15, and free (again): “For every little boy and girl! A push-out puzzle toy that becomes a big RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER.”
It’s no mystery why Rudolph was originally a "Monkey Ward’s" exclusive. The national chain published the first booklet, written by Robert May, in 1939.
Voice recordings of the story started popping up in Missoula in 1947, when Hefte’s Music Shop, the “Music Center” at 310 N. Higgins, offered an RCA Victor Non-Breakable record for $3.15. That outstripped Jack and the Beanstalk ($2.94), Spike Jones for Children ($2.36) and Three Little Pigs ($1.31).
It wasn’t until 1949 that Johnny Marks, May’s brother-in-law, turned the Rudolph story into a song, and Gene Autry sang it to the top of the Billboard charts the week of Christmas. According to your friend and mine, Wikipedia, it sold 2½ million copies the first year and remained the No. 2 best-selling record of all time into the 1980s. (Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” from 1942 was and continues to be the runaway No. 1).
Autry’s song caught on quickly. On Dec. 8, 1949, Mrs. Carleton Boettcher presented a Friday afternoon Christmas program to the Polson Civic League in its clubroom.
“The chorus is made up of 28 primary pupils under the direction of Carma Twilde, and Eva Brockmeyer is the accompanist,” that Sunday’s Missoulian reported.
The set list included “Silent Night,” composed in 1818; “Jingle Bells” from 1857; “Luther’s Cradle Hymn” (“Away in a Manger”) from 1887, and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer," released four months earlier.
That was the first live performance of the Rudolph song chronicled by the Missoulian.
The second was again in Polson nine days later. Santa Claus circled the town in a helicopter and landed on Main Street that Saturday afternoon for Polson’s 12th annual community Christmas party.
Before he arrived, there were speeches by the mayor, etc., and singing by grammar school pupils. A chorus composed of the first three grades sang “Rudolph,” “Silent Night, “Away in a Manger” and “Jingle Bells.” High school vocal and glee clubs closed the program with more Christmas songs.
When President Hazel Behner entertained officers of the Grand International Auxiliary of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers at her Missoula home at 220 S. Fifth W. on Dec. 16, 1951, guests were greeted with Christmas corsages. Place-cards of Santa aboard a locomotive graced the refreshment table. And after an afternoon of canasta, everyone left with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer bottles of cologne.
As a musical toy on sale in 1953 at Le Petit Coin in the Wilma Building, Rudolph carried “a real Swiss imported music box in his soft little tummy.”
KMSO-TV Channel 13’s lineup on a December Sunday in 1964 was highlighted by “A Day of Infamy,” the Pearl Harbor documentary, at 1:30 p.m., followed by the new Burl Ives special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
"The two provide excellent contrast and both promise to be thoughtfully executed," wrote entertainment columnist Bo Brown, chairman of the drama department at the University of Montana.
Some 70 bundled-up first through third graders from Prescott School went Christmas caroling from Higgins Avenue Bridge to the Burlington Northern roundhouse on Friday, Dec. 19, 1975.
Harley Hettick’s photo of six of them — Mary Campbell, Jill Frazier, Tammera Ingraham, Patty Price, Mark Maller and Patty Remington — singing their hearts out ran at the top of Page 1 in that Sunday's Missoulian. The caption overline: “Then how the reindeer loved him …”
Them, and everyone else, Rudy. Here's to another 80 years of reindeer games.