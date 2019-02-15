Hate speech appeared in graffiti this week in a bathroom stall at Hellgate High School, prompting an investigation and report to law enforcement.
But before administrators received reports of the vandalism, someone responded on the stall wall with anti-hate speech, said Hellgate Principal Judson Miller.
“It was the very antithesis” to the initial hateful message, Miller said.
The principal declined to provide specifics of the graffiti to the Missoulian, citing an ongoing investigation, although he did say the markings did not include swastikas. Alongside the hate speech, as Miller described it, were swear words and genitalia.
The school’s protocol on Wednesday included assessing the markings and determining whether they rose to the level of hate speech or a direct threat, then contacting law enforcement and cleaning them up.
Miller said the markings were not determined to be a direct threat to an individual or a group of people, so parents were not notified of the incident.
While the hate speech’s appearance on Wednesday was a little jarring, Miller said he was encouraged by the rebuttal on the bathroom stall.
“I’m really proud of our entire school body,” he said. “Kids are always to going to make poor choices. We have a pretty good process in place to address that.”
As of noon on Friday, Miller said no one had been identified as the culprit.
The vandalism at the school is the latest in a spate of intolerant literature distributed around Missoula in recent weeks. At least two flyers appeared Friday on residents’ doorsteps with an edited photo of President Donald Trump next to the words “Zionist Bitch.”
Two homeless Missoula men on Tuesday were charged with misdemeanors for spray-painting swastikas and “White Power” on the street-facing side of the Colonial Motel. Earlier that day, flyers appeared on properties on the other end of town, in one case taped to a woman’s window where she has a large menorah on display.
The University of Montana has teamed up with the Missoula Police Department to investigate another round of flyers found on vehicles before that.
On Tuesday, the Montana Human Rights Network said the frequency of reports in the Missoula has been unique compared to the rest of the state.