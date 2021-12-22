Hauck says he did not read or sign letter supporting Arntzen

University of Montana head football coach Bobby Hauck is circulating an email saying that he did not read or sign a controversial letter of support on behalf of state Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen.

A family member added his name, he said, adding that he is a strong supporter of Montana’s public school teachers and administrators.

“Recent news reports suggest I signed a letter last week supporting our Superintendent of Public Instruction,” Hauck wrote in the statement. “While my name appeared on the letter, I did not sign it nor did I read the letter before it was published. A member of my family signed the letter and added my name.”

Last week, the Missoulian reported on a letter of support for Arntzen’s leadership during her tenure at the Office of Public Instruction. Among the hundreds of names on the letter were Bobby and Stacey Hauck.

The Missoulian contacted a director of communications for the football program prior to the story's publication about Hauck's name on the letter and requested a statement. They responded that they could not provide that information, as the matter did not appear to be related to football.

In his clarifying statement, Hauck added that he is a product of Montana’s public schools, was raised by an educator and has a master's degree in education administration from UCLA.

“I fully understand the challenges our public school leaders are facing, and continually express my gratitude for their efforts to ensure Montana students can keep learning in person throughout the past year and moving forward,” Hauck wrote.

Hauck will continue to support Montana’s educational community — including Arntzen, he wrote.

“When those in public office succeed, so do Montana students and the rest of us who are lucky to live in this great state,” Hauck wrote.

Football unites the community, Hauck said, and he has avoided politics given how divisive they have been recently. He will continue to focus on developing the Grizzly football program and its athletes.

“Isn’t it fabulous that we have such a diversity of opinion on this and other topics, it’s what makes this place great,” Hauck wrote in conclusion.

The letter of support for Arntzen on which Hauck's name appeared was a response to statements by 12 school superintendents in Montana who say they have lost confidence in her leadership and detailed shortcomings in the Office of Public Instruction's operations. Thousands of parents, educators and community members signed a petition in support of school administrators and condemned Arntzen as well.

“We implore Superintendent Arntzen to return to work at the OPI to correct the backlog of teacher licensure applications, exorbitant employee turnover, lack of special education support and delays in accreditation,” the petition says.

The Montana Federation of Public Employees helped launch the petition.

“Superintendent Arntzen has spent public time and resources attacking public schools when we need unity and strong leadership more than anything," said MFPE President Amanda Curtis in a statement. "She has done her level best to drive a wedge between parents, teachers, trustees and administrators, but the overwhelming and diverse support for this petition shows that we are united in at least one thing: a call for Superintendent Arntzen to do better.

“We invite her to join the rest of us in providing a great public education for all Montana’s children,” Curtis wrote.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.