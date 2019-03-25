Try 3 months for $3
Not to be slowed down while recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) surgery, Justin Lane uses his crutch to propel his skateboard through a downtown Missoula alley last week.

 KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Justin Lane uses a crutch to push his skateboard while recovering from ACL surgery. 

