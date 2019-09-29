Missoula’s Hawthorne Elementary School received national recognition last week when it was recognized as one of three schools in Montana tabbed as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2019.
“I’m really excited and it’s a big honor to win the Blue Ribbon,” said Hawthorne principal Becky Sorenson. “Not just for me but for our staff who’s been really committed to student achievement and professional learning for the last several years.”
The Blue Ribbon award recognizes schools based on their overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps. Hawthorne was selected as an Exemplary High Performing School.
Hawthorne is one of four elementary schools in the Missoula County Public Schools district that receives Title I funding to support its high number of students impacted by poverty.
Hawthorne is the fourth school in the district to win the award, joining Russell which won the award in 1985-86 and 2011, Cold Springs (now Jeannette Rankin) in 2011, and Franklin in 2006.
In Missoula, Sussex also won the award in 1987-88 and Hellgate Elementary won the award in 1994-96 and 2015.
Sorenson said Hawthorne completed an extensive application following a nomination by the state, which emphasized how the school’s professional learning communities, science education, and high student test scores set it apart from other schools.
Sorenson believes the professional learning communities, or grade-level teams of staff that meet to plan lessons and student interventions, are the biggest contributing factor to student success.
The professional learning communities, known as PLCs, meet twice a week to review data from short assessments they might give every 10 days. Based on the data, teachers divide students into groups to address their needs.
“If they need some remediation or academic vocabulary, then the teachers form groups and provide that,” Sorenson said. “If the students already know or understand the standards that they’re working on, they take our WIN time to extend them.”
The WIN time, or “What I Need,” is time built into the school’s schedule to ensure students are able to stay on track with the curriculum.
Sorenson said teachers take the PLCs seriously and that they “changed the way we worked at Hawthorne.”
In addition to identifying where students need more help, PLCs help teachers identify specific topics or instructional practices they need to learn more about, and then set aside time for them to learn as a group.
In a video message to this year’s honorees, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said: “As a National Blue Ribbon School, your school demonstrates what is possible when committed educators hold all students and staff to high standards and create vibrant, innovative cultures of teaching and learning.”
Sorenson said Hawthorne’s commitment to science instruction also helped it stand out. As a Project Lead the Way school, Hawthorne teaches standard curriculum while encouraging students to learn problem-solving strategies and make connections to real world situations.
Sorenson said the school has benefited from its teaching staff, which includes a national trainer of STEM education within the Project Lead The Way organization, and another teacher who is a master naturalist.
The teachers, alongside others, help enrich the science curriculum and foster partnerships with outside agencies such as the Natural History Center and Turner Farms.
“That helps us take science and make it relevant and help us learn and make connections to the natural world,” Sorenson said.
Student test scores also helped Hawthorne earn the Blue Ribbon award.
“The school has high numbers of students scoring advanced in math, an area where our district and our state are still trying to make large gains in student achievement,” the district said in a press release.
In 2019, 44% of fifth-graders scored advanced on the math portion of the statewide Smarter Balanced Assessment while the state average was 20% and the district’s average was 31%. In 2019, 40% of fourth-graders also scored advanced on the math portion of the Smarter Balanced Assessment while the state average was 17% and the district average was 24%.
Schoolwide, Hawthorne’s math scores have been 25 to 30 percentage points above the state average for the past two years.
In Montana, Fairfield Elementary School and Fort Benton Elementary School were also recognized as 2019 Blue Ribbon Schools.
In November, the Secretary and the Department of Education will celebrate all 312 public and 50 non-public schools honored as 2019 Blue Ribbon Schools at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.