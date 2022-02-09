Hazardous strip of Highway 93 in line for widening

The skinny strip of Highway 93 between St. Ignatius and Ronan has some big changes in its future.

Montana Department of Transportation officials have reached the final planning stages of an expansion of the roadway, which crosses the wildlife-rich, waterlogged edge of the Ninepipe National Wildlife Refuge.

Assuming details come together, work could start this fall.

“I’m sure none of you are surprised that there’ve been a number of unexpected challenges to constructability, impacts and cost,” MDT preconstruction engineer Jacquelyn Smith said during a public Zoom session about the project on Monday. “We’re still working on a design for Post Creek Hill. It is a very complex area.”

The two-lane highway from 7.6 miles north of St. Ignatius to 1.25 miles south of Ronan often has just 100 feet of right-of-way, when the usual road width for that kind of road is 160 feet. In addition to passing close by numerous pothole lakes and ponds, the ground underneath is riddled with water features and other unstable formations. Plus there are numerous side roads branching off, adding to the traffic complexity.

An average 7,000 to 8,000 vehicles a day pass that section. The total grows about 35% during the summer season as tourists head for Flathead Lake, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Bison Range, and Glacier National Park.

“We see almost near-misses constantly,” said Ninepipes Museum of Early Montana executive director Jo Cheff, whose parking lot abuts one of the skinniest stretches. “It’s the main artery between Missoula, Kalispell, Whitefish and Canada. The traffic is up, even in winter. And on top of it being narrow and skinny, there are all these side roads coming on and off with no turn lanes.”

That stretch has logged 84 vehicle crashes in the past five years, including five serious injuries and three fatalities. About a third of the wrecks involved a wild animal.

Expansion plans also include a separate bike-pedestrian path alongside the highway. The current design does not involve increasing to four lanes, due to ecological concerns.

At least five wildlife underpasses are in consideration. The wetlands see everything from painted turtles to grizzly bears attempting to cross the road.

Costs for the project haven’t been finalized yet, although MDT officials said it would likely qualify for federal infrastructure bill funding.

More information on the Highway 93 Ninepipes project can be found at mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/us93ninepipe. Public comments are still being accepted before the design is finalized. Submit questions and comments online at mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml or by email to Vicki Crnich (vcrnich@mt.gov) or Scott Randall (srandall@rpa-hln.com).

Submissions should note that comments are for the US 93 Ninepipe Corridor Study.

