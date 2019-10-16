A semi-truck carrying hazardous materials crashed on Interstate 90 Wednesday morning near St. Regis, causing traffic delays on both lanes of traffic.
The truck that crashed was carrying talcum powder, which can be hazardous when it becomes airborne, Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Sean Finley said. Public safety is no longer at risk now that the material has settled, he said.
The truck driver did not appear injured in the crash, Finley said.
Mineral County Department of Emergency Services is handling the spill, while MHP is exploring detour routes. Traffic was backed up as far as Lookout Pass Wednesday morning, according to a reporter at the scene.
The truck was heading westbound on I-90 near mile marker 26, when the load shifted at a notoriously dangerous curve known locally as "Schober's Curve," a moniker from the local towing company, Schober's Towing and Repair, Finley said.
You have free articles remaining.
After hitting the concrete barrier between the east and westbound lanes, "the pallets separated through the side of the trailer and ended up in the eastbound lane," Finley said. "When the bags ruptured, it left a substantial film on the roadway. That's why the eastbound lane got shut down."
By 9:45 a.m., the Montana Department of Transportation reported westbound traffic had resumed while the eastbound lane remained closed.
The crash site, located between St. Regis and DeBorgia, is under investigation that is expected to last an "extended amount of time," according to MDT.
This story will be updated.