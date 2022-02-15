HD 95 candidate SJ Howell wants to make an impact in the state house

Focusing on housing, criminal justice reform, health care and creating policies that work for everyone is at the center of SJ Howell's run for a seat in the state Legislature for House District 95.

Howell, 41, is the executive director of Montana Women Vote and has been an advocate in the Legislature for the last decade.

HD 95 is currently held by Danny Tenenbaum (D-Missoula), who is not seeking reelection.

"I've come to realize this year it's really important that we are sending folks to Helena who both are bringing experience with some of the core issues that we are grappling with as a state and those who are able to really get to work and see policies across the finish line," Howell said.

"I think all of my personal experience — I'm a member of the LGBTQ community, I'm a parent, I'm a renter, I'm a Montanan from Billings — I think these personal experiences and my professional experience, that this is my life's work, make me a good candidate for this particular moment."

Howell spoke at length about health care and criminal justice reform, and would like to see Medicaid become a program that truly works for people and has less red tape and fewer hoops to jump through.

Services in outlying districts and rural areas in Montana were also discussed. Howell also mentioned the success of a 24/7 crisis center in Billings that provided a third option for people experiencing mental health issues that is not jail or the emergency room.

Wealth is a factor in people receiving adequate health services and options for mental care are also few and far between for many people, Howell said.

"The truth of the matter is, if you are well-resourced you can find mental health care and you can find substance use disorder treatment," Howell said. "If you are not, you're looking at waiting lists, you're looking at having to leave the state for services.

"I think we have to address that both from the perspective of access for people who need that service and also addressing the provider shortage. And I think we do that by raising provider rates and making sure that the providers of those services are being paid and reimbursed properly."

Usage of state American Rescue Plan Act money to address the issue is one thing Howell suggested as a path forward. Addressing previous state budget cuts, the state's safety net needs to be addressed.

Bail reform, crisis response and jail diversion programs were also brought up.

"There are some more moderate reforms that I think we should be looking at, including categorizing crimes ... (we need) clear guidance from the state level about what can land somebody in jail and what shouldn't," Howell said.

Housing is also a major topic for Howell, who said the state can take more action on affordable housing as it has been pushed to municipalities to handle.

Vacation rentals such as Airbnb is a topic that needs to be discussed, as is property tax relief reaching renters and not just landowners, Howell said. Another common concern voters have relayed is being priced out due to newcomers coming to Montana.

"In my perspective, a lot of the folks who are nervous about the changes happening in Montana would rest easy and welcome their new neighbors if their needs were being taken care of by the state as well," Howell said. "I don't think it has to be an either-or competition, I just think we need to do the work to make sure that the folks coming in aren't displacing other folks."

Howell filed as a Democrat and is the only person to have filed for the position so far. Rebecca Dawson, a city council candidate in last year's municipal elections, ran against Tenenbaum in 2020.

The primary is June 7 and the general election will take place on Nov. 8. State House of Representative terms are for two years. Legislators are paid $100.48 each day while in session.

House District 95 is in Missoula and encompasses much of the Westside, reaching the railroad tracks to the northeast and just past Orange Street to the east.

