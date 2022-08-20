'He loved everything about Missoula': Celebration of life held for late mayor John Engen

Back in March, shortly after he was diagnosed with the pancreatic cancer that would eventually take his life, Missoula mayor John Engen wasn’t consumed with thoughts about his personal situation.

He wanted to encourage the employees of the city because he would have to be more absent to undergo chemotherapy.

So he penned a letter to all 900 or so of them.

“You all inspire me every day,” Engen wrote. “I see you solve problems, keep people safe, protect our environment, take care of kids and demonstrate compassion and professionalism in everything you do.

"And sometimes all of that comes with slings and arrows from the folks we all serve, but I still believe most Missoulians, most days, appreciate you and are grateful to live in this place," Engen continued. "It continues to be a privilege to serve with you. Thank you for all that you do.”

That message was printed out for the crowd of well over 1,000 that gathered Saturday morning in Missoula for a celebration of life at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field, the civic baseball stadium just a line drive hit from the house where Engen grew up.

“This stadium would not be here without Mayor Engen’s vision and tenacity in basically figuring out how to get things done,” said acting mayor and City Council President Gwen Jones as she opened the celebration.

Engen, 57, was Missoula’s 50th and longest-serving mayor when he died on Monday, Aug. 15.

Speaking at the event in tribute to their friend were former Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, former Missoula Mayor Mike Kadas, United Way of Missoula County CEO Susan Hay Patrick, former Montana Senate Majority Leader Carol Williams, former U.S. Rep. Pat Williams, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, Missoula Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler and Engen’s childhood friend Mike Bellusci.

All said that Engen’s uplifting message to the city’s workers was emblematic of who he was.

“He was always there for all of us, no matter how big or how small the challenge or the problem, personal or professional,” Gaukler told the crowd. “Working for John was fun, hard, challenging, extremely rewarding.”

Gaukler noted that at least one high-level city employee, who she described as one the city's best and brightest, was inspired to work for the city after seeing Engen serve food to guests at the Poverello Center homeless shelter every Friday.

“And then he would sit down and eat with about 40 guests at the Poverello and never once announce that he was mayor,” Gaukler recalled. “It was about them.”

Gaukler and others noted that Engen pushed hard to get Montana’s first municipal non-discrimination ordinance passed in Missoula in 2010, which allowed same-sex couples working for the city to get the same benefits as everyone else, among other provisions. That was five years before the U.S. Supreme Court ruled bans on same-sex marriage were unconstitutional.

Engen would put people at ease with his humor, Gaukler recalled, saying he once acted out The Lion King with a couple of office dogs. Engen and the city clerk, when they were putting items on the City Council agenda every week, would always make sure to put anything having to do with the wastewater treatment plant as the No. 2 item on the list.

Once, after a long City Council meeting that ran until 2 a.m., Engen and another council member did 13 different iterations of the “chicken dance” in the alley behind a dumpster to relieve the stress.

Bullock recalled that when he was first running for statewide office, Engen believed in him long before he had many supporters. He also recalled Engen’s humor. Many years ago, Bullock said he texted Engen to say that he was in town for a convention for trial lawyers.

“Your air quality sucks,” Bullock texted jokingly.

“That’s trial lawyers’ breath,” Engen fired back immediately.

Bullock said Engen’s self-deprecating humor and pride in his family heritage were two of his signature qualities.

“John was doubtless the proudest Norwegian I’ve ever met,” Bullock recalled. "'Just a fat Norwegian kid from Second Street’ he’d always say,.

Bullock said he recently looked it up what defines the Norwegian people.

“Characteristics include, quote, a strong sense of family and national identity, a desire to help those in need and a willingness to work with others to reach a worthwhile goal,” Bullock explained. “Those characteristics define John. The family was everyone that lives in this town and a fortunate few beyond the city limits.”

Hay Patrick recalled how Engen took care of his elderly mother in her later years and how he would always kindly listen to people who complained about property taxes or potholes.

“He made them feel seen,” she said. “I knew I was special to John Engen, but I bet thousands of Missoulians felt the same way, that they were special and that he was also their personal mayor.”

Hay Patrick recalled that Engen’s column for the Hellgate Lance student newspaper was called “Life in the Fat Lane.” She told the story of how, after a particularly grim city presentation on a nagging issue, everyone looked at Engen.

“All eyes turned to John, and ‘I picked the wrong year to quit drinking’ was the first thing he said,” Hay Patrick recalled, to a roar of laughter from the crowd at the stadium. “But he wasn’t a stand-up comic. He was a leader. He knew when and how to inject levity and optimism into a tough situation. Humor and humility are invaluable leadership traits, and John exemplified them.”

Tester told the story of how he attended a fundraiser with Engen and Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament.

“I’ll be honest with you, it was supposed to be an event about me,” Tester said, eliciting another laugh from the crowd. “Let me tell you, the event was about John Engen. And before John Engen got done he was sitting down with a guitar – playing guitar in front of somebody that knew how to play guitar — singing a song that was about me and pretty damn inappropriate. The fact of the matter is he stole the show and because that’s the way he was.”

Tester said Engen always wanted to talk about improvements in Missoula, large or small, from the new public library to even a roundabout.

“He loved everything about Missoula,” Tester said.

Bellusci, Engen’s friend of 42 years, said they bonded over their shared awkwardness as kids. Bellusci said that as he was riding to the stadium on Saturday morning, he saw a pothole.

“And I deliberately ran over it just to remind John, ‘you missed one’,” he said, chuckling.

Bellusci said Engen loved cooking dinner for people, his rescue dog Libby, his partner Lucy and her children, and the New York Times crossword.

“Just the simple things in life,” Bellusci said. “He woke up every morning with the intent of making someone’s life just a little bit better. And in that he succeeded doing every day and he wanted us to do the same.”

The event closed with a video message from Engen himself, talking about what legacy he’d like to leave.

“At the end of my life, if I can look back, I will have taken some pride in the shiny and the cool and the new,” Engen said. "But I will care more about the folks who suffered less, or not at all, because we were able to work together."