Headwaters Foundation announces $450K in COVID-19 aid

Some $450,000 to fund organizations on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic was pledged last week by the Missoula-based Headwaters Foundation.

“As the COVID-19 crisis rapidly became more widespread, staff talked extensively with our grantees to understand their changing needs. …,” said Headwaters CEO Brenda Solorzano in a Friday news release.

“This funding is meant to respond to what our grantees told us were the most urgent needs they see in our communities.”

The additional funding is earmarked to address food insecurity, emergency child care, and an expansion of Headwaters’ GO! Grants, according to the release.

Headwaters Foundation was created and funded by the sale of the nonprofit Community Medical Center hospital to a for-profit partnership in 2018. The Missoula-based nonprofit got one of the largest endowments in Montana history, over $100 million, and its mission is to improve the health of communities in western Montana

The new allocation approved last week by the Headwaters board is in addition to the $4.3 million the foundation already budgeted for 2020 grants.