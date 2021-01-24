 Skip to main content
'Healing Our Democracy"' with Daniel Kemmis Monday, Jan. 25

Daniel Kemmis will present "Healing our Democracy: Breaking Down Divisions Through Relationships and Citizen Participation" from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, via Zoom.

Using insights from his recent book "Citizens Uniting to Restore Our Democracy," Kemmis will examine the history behind the present state of polarization and offer hopeful solutions for the future. Kemmis has served as Minority Leader and Speaker of the Montana House of Representatives and Mayor of Missoula. He is the author of "Community and the Politics of Place," "The Good City and the Good Life," and "This Sovereign Land."

This event will also feature Lisa Davey and Casey Dunning from Common Good Missoula to talk about the power of citizen participation and community organizing across party lines in our democracy. This event is hosted by Emmaus Campus Ministry and Common Good Missoula.

Register in advance at iafnw.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAucuGgrD0pH9LfBikEToqqH_po306aM90PAfter registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information to join the meeting.  

