Health Board to vote on mask requirement

The Missoula City-County Board of Health will vote Thursday on a proposed mask mandate for all public indoor spaces in Missoula County in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The board will vote on the proposed rule in a virtual public meeting from 12:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 9. If adopted, the order would go into effect immediately, Ellen Leahy, director and health officer of the Missoula City-County Health Department, told the Missoulian on Monday.
"Voluntary mask use has occurred but not at the widespread level that we need to really reduce or slow spread," Leahy said.
Leahy said she supports the proposal to mandate indoor face masks and said that if the board adopts the rule, she will also issue a Health Officer's order as a companion directive with the same requirements.
Both orders would apply to all indoor settings including businesses, nonprofits and government offices — but would not require face masks outdoors. Leahy said the department could use an existing health officer's order to require face masks at large outdoor events if needed.
Community members who would like to submit public comment regarding the proposal can leave comments in the public feedback portal at missoula.co/msocovidfeedback.
The health board issued a strong recommendation for mask use in April. Since that time, the number of positive cases has increased across Montana.
There are currently 58 active cases in Missoula County with around 320 close contacts, bringing the county to a cumulative total of 123 positive cases, COVID-19 incident commander while Cindy Farr said in a video Monday.
The state of Montana is reporting 1,249 cumulative COVID-19 cases, of which 548 are active, with 37 new cases reported Monday.
"We're no longer in a time of having COVID-19 brought to us from outside," Farr said. "A lot of people think that it's coming in from travelers but we're actually giving it to each other. We're getting it from our friends, our family, our coworkers."
The Board of Health meeting to vote on the rule comes after Missoula City and County elected officials asked the Missoula City-County Health Department last week to issue an order requiring the wearing of masks or cloth face coverings in businesses.
"As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Missoula County and data suggest that masks are among the measures that can limit spread of the virus, this step seems reasonable and timely," the letter read.
In the letter, Missoula County Board of Commissioners and Missoula Mayor John Engen said they are willing to assist the health department with additional resources, in addition to the Emergency Operations Center, which officials said they believe could provide a resource the public could direct their concerns to.
Leahy told the Missoulian that owners, employers, hosts of events or anyone overseeing an indoor space would be responsible for not letting unmasked people enter. Businesses would be required to put up signs informing patrons they cannot enter without a mask.
"It's a little bit like 'no shirt, no shoes' except it has a lot more significance because this mask can reduce the spread of the virus to other people," Leahy said.
Leahy said the health department will follow up on complaints about businesses and other indoor entities that are not requiring face masks, and that repeatedly ignoring the mandate could result in closure.
"We will call them and talk to them, find out what's the case. We may go out there and look at what's going on, but if they are repeatedly ignoring the mandate, we will then send it up to the county attorney and we may issue a health officer's order or some other legal remedy, up to and including closure," Leahy said.
Leahy said the department is proposing the mask mandate for ages 12 and up.
"If a person does have the virus, it captures their respiratory droplets," Leahy said. "So their respiratory droplets from breathing, from talking, wheezing, coughing are trapped behind the mask."
Executives from Community Medical Center and Providence Montana also urged Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce Board Members to issue a letter to the health department last week. The Chamber did not issue a letter and does not have an official position on the idea of a mandate at this time, Clint Burson, director of government affairs with the Chamber, told the Missoulian.
"The big thing is we don't want to have to go backwards into phase one restriction," Burson said. "We want businesses to be able to remain open and keep their employees and the public safe."
Burson said the Chamber is encouraging folks to wear masks and to practice social distancing, and making sure that businesses are engaging in best practices in terms of sanitizing and social distancing requirements.
In addition to practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings, Farr asked residents to stay isolated and get tested if they develop symptoms. She said the health department is still experiencing a high call volume and asked those trying to reach the health department to be patient.
"We are going to try and answer those calls as quickly as we can but it's kind of jamming up our phone lines a little bit so just try to call back if you can't get through," Farr said.
While many businesses have stayed open, the resurgence of COVID-19 in Missoula led the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula to temporarily closed the Main Museum building through August, according to a press release. Effective Wednesday, July 8, the Historical Museum Main Building will be closed to the public. Outside exhibits and buildings will be opened daily.
"The closure does not impact the grounds, which are open 24/7 and a wonderful place to burn off some energy while connecting with your community's past," the museum said in a press release.
