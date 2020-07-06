Health Board to vote on mask requirement

Leahy told the Missoulian that owners, employers, hosts of events or anyone overseeing an indoor space would be responsible for not letting unmasked people enter. Businesses would be required to put up signs informing patrons they cannot enter without a mask.

"It's a little bit like 'no shirt, no shoes' except it has a lot more significance because this mask can reduce the spread of the virus to other people," Leahy said.

Leahy said the health department will follow up on complaints about businesses and other indoor entities that are not requiring face masks, and that repeatedly ignoring the mandate could result in closure.

"We will call them and talk to them, find out what's the case. We may go out there and look at what's going on, but if they are repeatedly ignoring the mandate, we will then send it up to the county attorney and we may issue a health officer's order or some other legal remedy, up to and including closure," Leahy said.

Leahy said the department is proposing the mask mandate for ages 12 and up.

"If a person does have the virus, it captures their respiratory droplets," Leahy said. "So their respiratory droplets from breathing, from talking, wheezing, coughing are trapped behind the mask."