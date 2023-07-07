A nonprofit in Missoula that's been searching for a new piece of property on which to build a planned headquarters has finally found the answer.

All Nations Health Center announced it has reached an agreement with Partners Hope Foundation to create a “campus of care” on Union Pacific Street in Missoula.

The 5-acre parcel, located west of Reserve Street between Home Depot and the AMC Classic 12 movie theater, will be the future home of both All Nations and Partners Hope Foundation's new center for hospice and end-of-life care. The Terry and Patt Payne family gifted the land to the foundation in 2021.

This past June, the foundation broke ground on its new center on the eastern 2.2 acres of the property. Now, with the go-ahead from the Payne family, the western 2.8 acre chunk is owned by All Nations.

All Nations will work on building a new facility to consolidate all the services it provides, including culturally-tailored medical, behavioral health, dental and health promotion services.

Both organizations say they're committed to offering Native people and all patients in western Montana culturally-based, holistic care.

“We are thrilled to begin this next chapter of All Nations’ history in a permanent home for our staff, clients and the community," said Skye McGinty, executive director of All Nations. "This is an exciting time to be involved in the delivery of health and wellness services to Missoulians, particularly as we grow our partnerships and set our sights on the expansion of care in this valley."

Established in 1970, All Nations is one of 41 Urban Indian Health Programs in the country. All Nations implements an integrated care model and has begun to implement trauma-informed practices and policies in order to achieve holistic wellness for the Missoula American Indian and Alaskan Native (AIAN) community. It currently serves over 2,000 registered clients who are AIAN-enrolled tribal members or up to second-degree descendants.

While its services are designed by Native people for Native people, All Nations says it "honors traditional values such as charity and generosity" and makes its services available to everyone regardless of race, ethnicity or income status. Its staff has knowledge in both Western medicine and Indigenous knowledge, McGinty explained.

Partners Hope Foundation's new 15,200-square-foot-facility will be the only regional facility providing a dedicated 24-hour hospice care to patients and families. It will have 12 private patient care rooms and is expected to open in early 2025.

"We are honored to be neighbors with All Nations Health Center and have deep respect for their legacy of care,” said Amanda Yeoman Melro, executive director of Partners Hope Foundation. “We are also excited about all the possibilities for partnership.”

Both organizations are currently collaborating to provide education in the community around spiritual care and the challenges of care in rural Montana, McGinty and Yeoman Melro said.