Health department confirms COVID-19 delta variant present in Missoula

Centers for Disease Control data shows that in Region 8 — which includes Montana, Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming — the delta variant makes up 93.4% of all COVID-19 cases.

"The approach to constraining the delta variant is exactly what we've been asking people to do all along, which is, if you are eligible to be vaccinated, get vaccinated," Barnett said. "The data is showing that with the Delta variant, along with all the variants, the vaccine is effective."

In March of 2021, when variants of concern first became an issue, Montana was sending its samples to a lab in Wyoming. However, the state of Montana is now testing for variants.

"My understanding is that their capacity to process tests as well as conducting various tests has increased significantly over the last several months," Barnett said.

As of Friday morning, 64.7% of Missoula County's eligible population has had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 53.0% of the total population has been vaccinated, with the long-term herd immunity goal set at 75%.

Only 48.3% in the 20-29 age range has had at least one dose of the vaccine. As a source of comparison, the 15-19 age range has hit 53.5% for at least one dose, while the number of those 30 years or older is over 67%.