Health department confirms COVID-19 delta variant present in Missoula

The COVID-19 delta variant has now been confirmed in Missoula, according to the county health department.
One case of the variant has been detected, officials said. They caution that this is likely an undercount — not all positive COVID-19 tests go through variant testing.
The variant, officially called B.1.617.2, is more contagious and less responsive to current treatments, according to health officials. Local, state and federal health officials have expressed concern throughout the pandemic that as COVID is spread, it can mutate — as it has several times.
Random positive samples are sent for variant testing, as well as those who have contracted COVID more than once.
There are now over 500 different variants, though only a small minority of those have the official designation of a CDC variant of concern, including the delta variant.
"For individuals who do contract that strain and end up in the hospital, when it does cause disease, it is more likely to cause more severe disease," said D'Shane Barnett, Missoula County's health officer. "We are absolutely concerned about the delta variant."
The New York Times reported on July 20 that the delta variant makes up 83% of all new COVID-19 cases.
Centers for Disease Control data shows that in Region 8 — which includes Montana, Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming — the delta variant makes up 93.4% of all COVID-19 cases.
"The approach to constraining the delta variant is exactly what we've been asking people to do all along, which is, if you are eligible to be vaccinated, get vaccinated," Barnett said. "The data is showing that with the Delta variant, along with all the variants, the vaccine is effective."
In March of 2021, when variants of concern first became an issue, Montana was sending its samples to a lab in Wyoming. However, the state of Montana is now testing for variants.
"My understanding is that their capacity to process tests as well as conducting various tests has increased significantly over the last several months," Barnett said.
As of Friday morning, 64.7% of Missoula County's eligible population has had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 53.0% of the total population has been vaccinated, with the long-term herd immunity goal set at 75%.
Only 48.3% in the 20-29 age range has had at least one dose of the vaccine. As a source of comparison, the 15-19 age range has hit 53.5% for at least one dose, while the number of those 30 years or older is over 67%.
As has been the case for much of the pandemic, those within the 20-29 age range have the highest percentage of cases and in Missoula County, that group currently makes up 19.12% of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
There are currently nine COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Missoula County, four of which are county residents. The other five are non-county residents.
There are currently 68 active COVID cases in Missoula, which is almost double the amount (37) there were in the county one month ago.
Barnett also said Missoula County no longer has the ability to implement a mask mandate due to legislation passed in the last state session.
However, he stressed that masking and social distancing are still effective ways to protect from the disease.
"If we were going to take mitigation measures, we would do that in communication and partnership with the state," Barnett said. "What I can say is that right now those conversations are not taking place."
