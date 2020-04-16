Health department fields 133 complaints

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Missoula City-County Health Department has fielded more than 100 complaints about alleged violations of social-distancing guidelines and is likely to revise its guidelines for person-to-person distancing.

Thursday, the Missoula City-County Board of Health issued a recommendation that all residents wear a cloth face covering over their nose and mouth when in public. “The recommendation does not replace the need for social distancing, but rather provides additional protection to members of our community from pre-symptomatic spread,” a press release stated. Similar guidance has already been issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Exactly one month has passed since the department first ordered the closure of bars and restaurants to curb the spread of COVID-19. That order was subsequently extended to most other businesses and superseded by a Governor’s Directive that remains in effect. Gov. Steve Bullock has also ordered Montanans to stay home, except for essential business, and to maintain at least six feet from one another when out.