Health department fields 133 complaints

The Missoula City-County Health Department has fielded more than 100 complaints about alleged violations of social-distancing guidelines and is likely to revise its guidelines for person-to-person distancing.
Thursday, the Missoula City-County Board of Health issued a recommendation that all residents wear a cloth face covering over their nose and mouth when in public. “The recommendation does not replace the need for social distancing, but rather provides additional protection to members of our community from pre-symptomatic spread,” a press release stated. Similar guidance has already been issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Exactly one month has passed since the department first ordered the closure of bars and restaurants to curb the spread of COVID-19. That order was subsequently extended to most other businesses and superseded by a Governor’s Directive that remains in effect. Gov. Steve Bullock has also ordered Montanans to stay home, except for essential business, and to maintain at least six feet from one another when out.
Since the restrictions started, “we have dealt with 133 complaints” about violations, wrote Shannon Therriault, the department’s environmental health director, in an email. “The majority are complaints about non-essential businesses and about a third include concerns about people or businesses not practicing social distancing. Most frequently we call and talk with shop owners or individuals, or responding through email — when there is someone to get in touch with. Some complaints are more general.”
Therriault also wrote that authorities had done a few checks on business operations and were working with park officials to keep park users informed about social distancing. In addition, “we’ve delivered two Health Officer’s orders requiring non-essential businesses to close, and they complied.”
“Really we would like to see the complaints lowered,” Cindy Farr, the department's Incident Commander, told the Missoulian on Thursday. “We’re not getting as many complaints as we did in the beginning.” She said city and county personnel are reminding groups they encounter of the social-distancing guidelines, but are not collecting fines at this time.
Farr said the health department is also considering extending its recommended person-to-person distance for outdoor recreationists. While existing guidelines recommend six feet between people, a recent European study found that a safe distance is much longer for people walking or running in a line – up to 10 meters, or 32 feet.
Farr said she recognizes that might not be practical for all recreationists, but she said the health department will likely pass on the information to Missoula Parks and Recreation, Run Wild Missoula, and other groups that coordinate outdoor activities, “to make sure that your runners know that they need to have a 30-foot distance between each other.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.