Health department: Fifth Missoula resident dies

The Missoula City-County Health Department confirmed Friday that a fifth Missoula County resident has died from complications due to COVID-19 infection. Health officials cannot release details about the individual other than they were middle-aged or older. The health department and local government leadership send deepest condolences to their family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time.
