Health department: Fifth Missoula resident dies
Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab.

 NIAID-RML

The Missoula City-County Health Department confirmed Friday that a fifth Missoula County resident has died from complications due to COVID-19 infection. Health officials cannot release details about the individual other than they were middle-aged or older. The health department and local government leadership send deepest condolences to their family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time.

