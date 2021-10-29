Health department gives Halloween advice as Missoula registers 113 new cases Friday

The Missoula City-County Health Department released some Halloween safety advice Friday for trick-or-treating and other gatherings.

Local health officials urge parents to keep trick-or-treat gatherings small, encourage physical distancing and wear a mask. They also advise parents against using chemicals to disinfect candy wrappers.

“COVID-19 is not primarily spread by surfaces — while it can happen, it is incredibly rare,” Health Officer D’Shane Barnett said in a news release. “Trying to clean a candy wrapper with bleach will definitely do more harm than good.”

Health officials also caution against large gatherings and parties. If a gathering is happening, the health department said to try and keep it to less than 10 vaccinated people, and to also open windows or ventilate if possible.

“I’m hoping folks — especially college kids — pick popcorn and scary movies at home over going to a big rager,” Barnett said.

Missoula registered 113 new COVID cases on Friday, according to health department data. The county's death toll from the disease is 163 and there are currently 1,576 active cases and 49 people hospitalized.

The county is reporting a 13.8% positivity rate on COVID tests over the last seven days. As of Oct. 25, the county has had 71.72% of its eligible population get at least one dose of the vaccine and 58.49% of the county's total population is fully vaccinated.

Over the past 30 days, 35 people in Missoula County have died of COVID, according to data from the New York Times.

